ScienceBlog.com
Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
docwirenews.com
Colchicine for Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation Prevention
According to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery, postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) is the most frequent complication after cardiothoracic surgery or cardiac intervention. The authors assessed the anti-inflammatory agent colchicine for prevention of POAF and described meaningful efficacy that slightly increased with longer treatment duration, and no obvious safety concerns.
docwirenews.com
Prevalence and Impact of Atrial Fibrillation on Patients With Heart Failure
In a recent real-world data study, researchers found atrial fibrillation (AF) was associated with an incremental increase in risk for acute heart failure episodes and renal function declines, as well as an increase in all-cause mortality. The findings were presented in ESC Heart Failure. Using an electronic health record database,...
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Linked With Substantial Increase in Type 1 Diabetes in Children – As Much as 72%
According to a new research study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger, children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D). Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine report that...
MedicalXpress
No difference between spinal versus general anesthesia in patients having hip fracture surgery, finds study
There are no differences in the safety or effectiveness of the two most common types of anesthetic (spinal versus general anesthesia) in patients undergoing hip fracture surgery, according to the findings of a new study led by the University of Bristol in collaboration with University of Warwick researchers. The findings, published in the British Journal of Anesthesia, analyzed previously published data on nearly 4,000 hip fracture patients.
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
reviewofoptometry.com
Cataract and Refractive Surgery
However, this ranking doesn’t account for the potential financial burden of premium lenses. Scattering light due to lenticular opacity could contribute to photophobia more than the aberrations. September 20, 2022. Included are the types of IOL used, female sex and younger age. Nearly half of all patients developed lens...
neurologylive.com
Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation
Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
MedicalXpress
Simple blood and urine test can help patients with chronic kidney disease
New research, led by the University of Glasgow and published in the British Journal of General Practice, assessed patient data from across the U.K. and found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended test. The study results have prompted renewed calls from kidney specialists to encourage more patients to be given access to this test.
Medical News Today
Leaky heart valve: Symptoms and treatment
A leaky heart valve is a heart valve that does not close properly, making it harder for a person’s heart to pump blood. The condition is also known as heart valve regurgitation or valve insufficiency. Causes and symptoms vary, while treatment can include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes. The...
reviewofoptometry.com
Ortho-K Improves Chorioretinal Blood Flow in Myopia
Myopia patients are likely to see improved retinal blood flow with ortho-K wear. Photo: John Mountford, Dip. App. Sc. Click image to enlarge. It’s known that high myopes have relatively thinner choroids, so it stands to reason that efforts to curtail myopia development might impact the choroidal vasculature in a positive way. A recent study documented just this phenomenon. Upon observing potential alterations in fundus microcirculation and retinal thickness in adolescent myopic orthokeratology (ortho-K) wearers, researchers recently found that these lenses improved retinal blood flow while controlling myopia.
Can Vitamin B1 Help Prevent Migraine and Severe Headache?
About 14% of the global population experience migraines, and women are twice as likely as men to have migraines, according to a recent analysis. Vitamin B1 (thiamine) might be able to reduce the frequency of severe headaches and migraines, especially in women, according to a new study. For this study,...
aao.org
Presence of uveitis poses risks for patients to develop anxiety and depression
Review of: Risk of anxiety and depression in patients with uveitis: A meta-analysis. Cui B, Jia H-Z, Gao L-X, et al. International Journal of Ophthalmology, August 2022. A systematic literature review and a meta-analysis were conducted to evaluate possible links between uveitis and anxiety and/or depression. Study design. Twelve observational...
The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease
On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
reviewofoptometry.com
MMP Concentrations May Affect Corneal Erosion Healing
MMP concentration may dictate effective treatment strategies in corneal erosion patients. Photo: Aaron Bronner, OD. Click image to enlarge. Researchers believe that certain matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) may be to blame for defective corneal re-epithelization in patients with recurrent corneal erosions. MMPs degrade the junctional complexes that epithelial cells rely on in order to adhere to the basement membrane. In the study, MMP-2 and MMP-3 were found to dissolve the basement membrane and accumulate in the epithelium, possibly inducing erosion recurrence.
reviewofoptometry.com
Pharmaceuticals
Some of these were already documented, but newly identified ones included drugs for constipation and nausea. Additional investigation is needed to further clarify this correlation and its clinical implications. September 12, 2022. Reported receipt of any non-research support from pharmaceutical manufacturers, regardless of amount, was associated with an almost doubled...
reviewofoptometry.com
The News Feed
Timely reports on clinical research, legislative updates and product launches, from the editors of Review of Optometry and RCCL. Stories post each weekday morning. Rationale relies on spurious claims of shortcomings in training, say OD supporters of expansion. The dry eye pioneer advanced the profession through education, advocacy and mentorship.
healio.com
VIDEO: New implant reduces IOP with no anterior chamber penetration
MILAN — During iNovation Day at the ESCRS meeting, Philippe Sourdille, MD, presented the Cilio-scleral Inter-positioning Device from Ciliatech for the surgical treatment of glaucoma. For the first time, a minimally invasive implant effectively reduces IOP without penetrating the anterior chamber or creating subconjunctival filtration. After 1 year, IOP...
