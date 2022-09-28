ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can’t Form Mental Images In Your Mind? It Could Be Aphantasia

Imagine a sunny day, visualize the warm rays of the sun glinting in the swimming pool, and imagine the laughter while trying to recall the faces doing the laughing, can you? Can you visualize the image I’ve asked you to? If you can’t imagine this or any other experience in your mind’s eye, then this could be Aphantasia.
