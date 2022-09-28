CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a crisp start with temperatures in the 40s Friday morning, we will warm into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. A revived Hurricane Ian has set its sights on South Carolina’s coast. It is expected to make landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, possibly at high tide, which might make storm surges worse, according to the National Hurricane Center.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO