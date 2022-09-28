Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Matthew 25: Ministries ready to respond to Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Organizers of the humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization Matthew 25: Ministries say they are ready to respond to Hurricane Ian once it makes landfall. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just two mph shy of the...
Fox 19
Weekend forecast: Will Hurricane Ian bring rain here?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a crisp start with temperatures in the 40s Friday morning, we will warm into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. A revived Hurricane Ian has set its sights on South Carolina’s coast. It is expected to make landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, possibly at high tide, which might make storm surges worse, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Fox 19
Local residents among American Red Cross volunteers in Florida helping hurricane victims
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several residents from Greater Cincinnati are among the more than 500 trained American Red Cross volunteers on the ground right now in Florida helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Since this will be a long recovery process in many areas along Florida’s west coast, more volunteers and staff...
Fox 19
Suncoast to begin to dig out after Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is preparing to dig out Thursday, hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Florida Power & Light reported at 3 a.m. Thursday that more than 600,000 customers are without power in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Manatee County. Manatee County’s “First-In” teams will begin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is sharing what their “Tactical First In Teams” are seeing as they begin their pre-dawn damage assessment Thursday morning. The teams deployed just after midnight and started clearing routes for emergency vehicles, thoroughfares to hospitals and access to...
Fox 19
Venice Theatre suffers extreme damage in storm
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is confirming that the Venice Theatre has suffered severe damage due to Hurricane Ian. Venice was hit particularly hard with the then Category 4 storm. Photos from the city show the roof partially ripped off as well as damage to other parts of the building.
Fox 19
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact our weather
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a crisp start with morning low temperatures in the 30s Wednesday, we will warm into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. We will remain dry with daytime highs in the 60s through Saturday afternoon. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s. The remnants of Hurricane Ian...
Comments / 0