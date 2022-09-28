ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionel Messi
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
FIBA investigating fight between Mali players

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) launched an investigation on Tuesday after two Mali players were filmed fighting with each other after their team were eliminated from the Women's World Cup. The incident took place after Mali lost 81-68 to Serbia in their Group B clash in Sydney on Monday --...
Portugal manager Fernando Santos names Spain amongst World Cup favourites

It was a sweet night for Spain in Braga on Tuesday, as they overcame their neighbours Portugal to secure top spot with an Alvaro Morata goal. It sends La Roja through to the final four of the Nations League, where they will face one of Croatia, Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
Spain coach Luis Enrique silences doubters on his Twitter account

Spain coach Luis Enrique is well known for his blunt and confrontational manner if he feels unjustly treated and on Wednesday evening he took to his Twitter account silence his critics. Following a 1-0 victory over Portugal on Tuesday night, Spain have moved into the Nations League semi-finals for the...
Luis Enrique explains Spain gameplan to tire out Portugal before late onslaught

Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 on Tuesday night in Braga, securing top spot in their Nations League group and a place in the final four of the competition next summer. After questions were raised following defeat against Switzerland on Saturday, Spain have once again done things the hard way and Luis Enrique looks vindicated.
Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid is an American citizen. A native of Cameroon, Embiid said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. The NBA scoring champion and Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center said his family — he has a wife and young son - played a pivotal role in his decision.
Andre Blake relishes dueling with Lionel Messi in a Jamaica vs. Argentina showcase

HARRISON, N.J. — If the national team you play for fails to qualify for a World Cup, the next best thing is … well, there is no next best thing, really. But for Andre Blake and Jamaica, being Argentina’s last opponent before Lionel Messi and company head to Qatar was a big deal. So the Reggae Boyz had their A-team at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, including their captain in net.
England, France unseeded in Euro 2024 qualifying draw

England and France could face a tricky route to the finals of Euro 2024 as they will be unseeded in the qualifying draw. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The seeding pots are decided by the final rankings in the 2022 UEFA Nations League group stage, with...
