Energy Industry

nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
Peter Hultqvist
Josep Borrell
Mette Frederiksen
Benzinga

Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
Daily Mail

Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
Denmark
Europe
Energy Industry
Norway
Sweden
Germany
Russia
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
Business Insider

4 out of the 5 EU countries bordering Russia are banning Russian tourists, even if they hold visas for the border-free Schengen zone

Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are banning Russian tourists. From September 19, even Russian tourists who hold Schengen zone visas will be turned away. Finland is the only country bordering Russia that's still open to Russian tourists. As of Monday, four out of the five European Union countries that share...
