‘Let them come to their senses’: Russia will ‘freeze’ European countries that impose a ‘stupid’ oil price cap, Putin warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022. Last week, the world’s seven most advanced economies agreed to impose a price cap on what they’d pay for Russian oil in a bid to hamper Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine
NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
Turkey’s president warns West: ‘Russia is not a country that can be underestimated’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday criticized the West for its “provocation-based policy” toward Russia. “I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated,” Erdoğan said at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, per translations in the news outlet Anadolu Agency.
Russia's neighbors are close to creating a 'NATO sea' that could deter Russia and help Ukraine, Estonia's defense minister says
Sweden and Finland joining NATO means the Baltic Sea will be surrounded by NATO states — and Russia. Estonia's defense minister told Insider he will consider it a "NATO sea" that could deter Russia. It would allow countries in the region to act faster and better use military equipment,...
Russian officials call for Putin to be toppled as Moscow suffers ‘significant’ military setback in Ukraine
Angered by their country’s war in Ukraine, some Russian officials have taken the brave step of publicly calling for Vladimir Putin’s resignation. District councils in the long-serving leader’s home city of St Petersburg are among those who have urged the country to oust the 69-year-old. As Ukraine...
Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu
Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns
Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Fear of Russian reprisals has countries lining up to oppose the EU's plan to target Moscow with a price cap on gas
EU countries fear a Russian gas price cap will push Moscow to cut supplies to Europe completely. At least 10 countries propose the cap to apply to all suppliers, as EU ministers meet Friday. Putin said a cap was stupid and threatened to cut off all energy exports to those...
Russian state-media host calls for generals to be executed for allowing retreat from huge swaths of Ukraine
A Ukrainian counterattack has made big gains against Russian forces, especially in the northeast. A Russian state-media host called for generals to be executed for allowing the retreat to happen. Usually optimistic, Russian state media is struggling to respond to the counteroffensive. A Russian state-media host has called for the...
Ukraine is launching shells filled with flyers telling Russian troops they're 'cannon fodder' to convince them to give up
Ukrainian troops are launching shells filled with flyers to convince Russian troops to surrender. The move comes as Russia struggles to maintain its hold in Ukraine amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive. "Russians use you as cannon fodder. Your life doesn't mean anything for them," the flyers said. Ukrainian forces in Kyiv...
Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'
A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
The Ukrainian Armed Forces Recently Finished a Complex Strike on a Russian Electricity Distribution Center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
4 out of the 5 EU countries bordering Russia are banning Russian tourists, even if they hold visas for the border-free Schengen zone
Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are banning Russian tourists. From September 19, even Russian tourists who hold Schengen zone visas will be turned away. Finland is the only country bordering Russia that's still open to Russian tourists. As of Monday, four out of the five European Union countries that share...
Mysterious fires and explosions at sensitive Russian sites are hints of a hallmark mission for special-operations units
Recent incidents in Russia appear to be part of an effort to undermine the Russian military, but the perpetrators may not all be working together.
The CIA warned Germany weeks ago about a possible attack on the Nord Stream natural-gas pipelines, report says
The CIA told Germany weeks ago the Nord Stream pipelines could be attacked, sources told Der Spiegel. Three of the four pipelines are now spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea after suspected sabotage. The pipelines were intended to be the main artery of natural-gas supply from Russia to Europe. The...
