Effective: 2022-09-29 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Be prepared to protect life and property, especially in areas prone to flooding. If flooding develops, move to higher ground immediately. If driving, be prepared for flooded roadways and possible road closures. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast Georgia, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Effingham, Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Inland Liberty and Inland McIntosh. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton, Inland Jasper and Tidal Berkeley. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rounds of heavy rainfall producing showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact much of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with the highest amounts occurring across southeast South Carolina and especially the Charleston Tri- County region. The most intense rainfall is expected to occur Friday morning through early Friday afternoon. This means that the heaviest rain will coincide with high tide and storm surge inundation associated with Ian, exacerbating the flash flooding threat. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BRYAN COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO