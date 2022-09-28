Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 23:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Coastal flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 2 AM EDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Coastal roads may be closed. Significant shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 23:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie and Coastal Martin Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Saint Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 23:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Saint Croix The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Saint Croix County in Virgin Islands * Until 215 AM AST. * At 1118 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the eastern half of Saint Croix. Road closures continue on the Melvin Evans Highway. VITEMA asks residents to avoid travel in the flooded areas. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 inches in 2 hours. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is on-going. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. VITEMA. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Comments / 0