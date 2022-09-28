ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remains committed to attacking style

Stephen Kenny will not abandon his attacking philosophy as he attempts to guide the Republic of Ireland to the Euro 2024 finals. Kenny signalled his intention to play a more enterprising brand of football when he replaced Mick McCarthy as Ireland manager in April 2020 and, for better or for worse, has stuck to his guns ever since.
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Roberto De Zerbi won’t tinker too much on his Brighton debut at Liverpool

New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it is unlikely he will change too much for his first match in charge away to Liverpool on Saturday. The Italian was hired as Graham Potter’s replacement earlier this month but has spent little time with his squad due to a number of players being away on international duty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Brady
fourfourtwo.com

England to play Japan and Norway as Sarina Wiegman plans for 2023 World Cup

England will play friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the Football Association has announced. The European champions are to spend their final camp of the calendar year at the Pinatar Arena football centre in Murcia, taking on Japan on November 11 and the Norwegians four days later, as they continue the build-up to next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Republic Of Ireland#Nations League#Armenia#Euro 2016
fourfourtwo.com

Liam Fox knows struggling Dundee United need to ‘start winning soon’

New Dundee United manager Liam Fox admits his bottom-of-the-table team need to start turning their recent improvement in performances into victories. The 38-year-old took the reins on an interim basis a month ago after a calamitous start to the season which resulted in the sacking of previous boss Jack Ross a month ago.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory

Hull suffered a fifth consecutive loss with a 2-0 defeat at home to Luton – on a turbulent day in which manager Shota Arveladze was sacked just hours before the game. Arveladze, who joined the club in January, was dismissed by ambitious owner Acun Ilicali following a rotten run of form, with the Turkish media mogul admitting that “our views weren’t aligned”.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Lawyer hopes academy in Ghana helps end exploitation of young African players

A lawyer who has dealt first hand with the exploitation of young African players is now providing a safe space for them to showcase their skills to Premier League clubs. Cynthia Quarcoo, a dual UK-Ghanaian national and a single mother of six, is the founder of the Africa 1 Sports academy which is hosting its first event in Ghana over the course of this weekend and will be attended by representatives from Arsenal, West Ham and other European clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold baffles Jurgen Klopp, who stands by his man

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists under-scrutiny right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is being judged wrongly and he does not understand why his critics do not comprehend that. The debate continues to rage about the 23-year-old’s suitability for England after national team boss Gareth Southgate failed to use him in Nations League matches...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy