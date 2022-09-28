Read full article on original website
Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remains committed to attacking style
Stephen Kenny will not abandon his attacking philosophy as he attempts to guide the Republic of Ireland to the Euro 2024 finals. Kenny signalled his intention to play a more enterprising brand of football when he replaced Mick McCarthy as Ireland manager in April 2020 and, for better or for worse, has stuck to his guns ever since.
Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna racing to be fit to face Leicester
Nottingham Forest have doubts over record signing Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna for Monday’s East Midlands derby with Leicester. Gibbs-White pulled out of England Under-21s duty with a foot injury while McKenna withdrew ahead of Scotland’s game with Ukraine due to a knee injury.
Roberto De Zerbi won’t tinker too much on his Brighton debut at Liverpool
New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it is unlikely he will change too much for his first match in charge away to Liverpool on Saturday. The Italian was hired as Graham Potter’s replacement earlier this month but has spent little time with his squad due to a number of players being away on international duty.
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at Chelsea
Graham Potter has laughed off the idea of turning into a “sexy” manager now he has traded Brighton for big-spending Chelsea. Potter has always rejected football’s flashy trends and fashions in favour of mixing humility and hard work with a sprinkling of self-deprecation.
England to play Japan and Norway as Sarina Wiegman plans for 2023 World Cup
England will play friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the Football Association has announced. The European champions are to spend their final camp of the calendar year at the Pinatar Arena football centre in Murcia, taking on Japan on November 11 and the Norwegians four days later, as they continue the build-up to next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Antonio Conte enjoys time at Tottenham and plays down talk of a Juventus return
Antonio Conte has played down talk linking him with a return to Juventus and insisted he is enjoying life at Tottenham. Massimiliano Allegri’s poor start to the new season with Juventus, where they have lost three of their last five games, has sparked speculation the Serie A club could make a managerial change.
Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney focused on Brentford after England disappointment
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has urged Ivan Toney to shift his mindset back to the Premier League after missing out on England action. The Bees striker earned his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of their most recent Nations League ties, but Toney watched both from the sidelines.
It is not on my radar – Eddie Howe not interested if England job comes up soon
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is not yet ready to step into Gareth Southgate’s shoes should he lose his job as England manager. Southgate is without a win in six competitive games after a disappointing Nations League campaign which saw his side condemned to relegation.
Liam Fox knows struggling Dundee United need to ‘start winning soon’
New Dundee United manager Liam Fox admits his bottom-of-the-table team need to start turning their recent improvement in performances into victories. The 38-year-old took the reins on an interim basis a month ago after a calamitous start to the season which resulted in the sacking of previous boss Jack Ross a month ago.
Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory
Hull suffered a fifth consecutive loss with a 2-0 defeat at home to Luton – on a turbulent day in which manager Shota Arveladze was sacked just hours before the game. Arveladze, who joined the club in January, was dismissed by ambitious owner Acun Ilicali following a rotten run of form, with the Turkish media mogul admitting that “our views weren’t aligned”.
Alex Greive’s late return ‘very frustrating’ – St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has revealed deep frustration at Alex Greive’s late return from international duty. The 23-year-old New Zealand attacker was involved in a double-header against Australia last week and came on as substitute in the 2-0 defeat in Auckland on Sunday.
In defence of Harry Maguire: Why the Manchester United captain isn't as bad as you think
It had to be Manchester United captain Harry Maguire that fouled Jamal Musiala against Germany. No one else possibly could have: the Gods of Football simply would’ve thumbs-downed it. This was a Balotelli “Why always me?” moment in full 4K. A collective sigh of a nation. The...
Anthony Gordon ‘ready for challenge’ of gatecrashing England’s World Cup squad
Everton forward Anthony Gordon is “ready for the challenge” of gatecrashing the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar. The 21-year-old, who is yet to feature in Gareth Southgate’s senior set-up, helped England Under-21s to a 3-1 friendly win over Germany at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.
Lawyer hopes academy in Ghana helps end exploitation of young African players
A lawyer who has dealt first hand with the exploitation of young African players is now providing a safe space for them to showcase their skills to Premier League clubs. Cynthia Quarcoo, a dual UK-Ghanaian national and a single mother of six, is the founder of the Africa 1 Sports academy which is hosting its first event in Ghana over the course of this weekend and will be attended by representatives from Arsenal, West Ham and other European clubs.
Ange Postecoglou still happy to make changes despite Celtic’s loss to St Mirren
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not shy away from making numerous changes just because of their defeat by St Mirren. Postecoglou made six alterations from the side that drew with Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw ahead of losing 2-0 in Paisley before the international break.
Ryan Jack hoping to continue fine Scotland form on his Rangers return at Hearts
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has returned from Scotland duty with a spring in his step and ready for the cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Saturday. Steve Clarke’s men took seven points from nine to win Nations League Group B1 and gain promotion to League A.
Graham Potter vows to help smooth impact of Chelsea transition under new owners
Graham Potter has pledged to help smooth the impact of Chelsea’s rapid transition under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali. New manager Potter will oversee his first Premier League game at the Blues helm in Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace, some 23 days after his appointment.
Owners trust me – Brendan Rodgers adamant he is right man for Leicester job
Brendan Rodgers insists he is the best man to rescue Leicester and still has the faith of the owners. The Foxes are winless and sit bottom of the Premier League after six straight defeats.
West Brom’s women’s team change colour of shorts due to period concerns
West Brom have changed the colour of their women’s team’s shorts due to concerns in the squad about wearing white while on their periods. The FA National League Northern Premier Division outfit announced the change from white to navy shorts on Thursday following a full consultation with their playing group.
Criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold baffles Jurgen Klopp, who stands by his man
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists under-scrutiny right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is being judged wrongly and he does not understand why his critics do not comprehend that. The debate continues to rage about the 23-year-old’s suitability for England after national team boss Gareth Southgate failed to use him in Nations League matches...
