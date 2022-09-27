Kids in first through fifth grade are invited to an after-school Bingo and Books event at the Big Stone City Branch Library on Tuesday, October 4. The event is free, but registration is required. Attendees will be supervised from approximately 3:30 – 5:15 p.m. Parents just need to arrange rides for their children to the library and to pick up their children no later than 5:30 p.m.To register, email the library at bsclibrary12@hotmail.com or stop by during regular library hours on Wednesdays from 1-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BIG STONE CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO