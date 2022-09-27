Read full article on original website
thevalleyexpress.com
Berens Market Team Wins Chamber Golf Scramble
The Berens Market team took first place in the 17th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble on Friday September 23, at Whetstone Creek Golf Course north of Milbank. Team members included Chad Pew, Jani Berens, Brandon Berens, and Mike Hansen. First Bank & Trust took second place. Team members included...
Kids Books and Bingo Event Set at BSC Library
Kids in first through fifth grade are invited to an after-school Bingo and Books event at the Big Stone City Branch Library on Tuesday, October 4. The event is free, but registration is required. Attendees will be supervised from approximately 3:30 – 5:15 p.m. Parents just need to arrange rides for their children to the library and to pick up their children no later than 5:30 p.m.To register, email the library at bsclibrary12@hotmail.com or stop by during regular library hours on Wednesdays from 1-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fire Breaks Out at Lakeside Dairy
Summit firefighters were dispatched to a tractor and feed shed fire at Lakeside Dairy in Ortley at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, September 26. The Waubay Fire Department and South Shore Fire Department offered mutual aid. The Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Grant County Emergency Management, and Grant-Roberts Ambulance also responded.
