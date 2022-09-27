Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season
OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
Thoughts On Okemos HS Ending Its Football Season Early
I have covered high school sports in the Lansing area for nearly 20 years now. And I've seen quite a few things that have made me happy, mad, excited, relieved, and disappointed. Well, what we have going on now with Okemos football is probably among the most disappointing this that...
Cudahy football team to not play final varsity games, several injured players
The Cudahy High School varsity football team will not play its final three games, including Friday's homecoming game, due to several injured players.
Oklahoma Girls Suit Up for Football Team to Avoid Forfeit
Talk about team pride right here. Over the weekend, a very cool moment took place in Wewoka, Oklahoma. The local high school football team found out last Monday that they would not have enough eligible players to compete in the football game on Friday. This meant the team would automatically forfeit the game. A pair of girls from the softball team heard about the predicament and started practicing with the team all week.
Prep Football: PikeView-James Monroe postponed until Monday
PikeView athletic director Jason Underwood confirmed to Lootpress that Friday’s scheduled game between PikeView and James Monroe has been postponed until Monday at 6:30 p.m. due to impending rain in the forecast. The game was originally moved to a 7 p.m. kickoff in an effort to avoid the rain...
Week 4 Fall Season – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 4 (September 19-25) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
Girls volleyball team was forced to play boys, one 6-3, in state final. The girls won.
INDIANAPOLIS -- High up in the bleachers, away from the raucous crowds below, coach Debbie Millbern sat with a notebook on her lap and pen in hand. She sat waiting. Waiting to see what she was up against. What her Muncie Northside volleyball team of girls was up against. They...
seattlemedium.com
West Seattle Head Football Coach Jeff Scott Has Turned The Wildcats Into Contenders
Now in his fifth year as the head football coach at West Seattle High School, Jeff Scott is continuing to build a competitive and well-respected football program in the state’s strongest conference – Seattle’s Metro League. Scott, a coach for over 30 years and counting, made pit stops at Kent Meridian and as a defensive coordinator at Garfield before taking over as West Seattle’s head coach. With a sophomore quarterback leading his offense during his first season at West Seattle, Scott welcomed his new team with open arms and hit the ground running, taking a team that finished with an 0-8 record prior to his arrival to a division championship in just four years.
