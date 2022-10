MINNEAPOLIS -- White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito took the mound on Thursday afternoon at Target Field, as he has done 28 other times this season. But there was something different for his team in this start, a finality for an underwhelming 2022 campaign from the consensus preseason favorites in the American League Central. Hours after the White Sox lost their eighth straight and before their 4-3 victory over the Twins in the series finale, the South Siders had been eliminated from postseason contention with Seattle’s win over Texas late Wednesday night.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO