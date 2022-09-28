Read full article on original website
Derek Jeter Has 1-Word Reaction To Aaron Judge's Home Run
Derek Jeter is a happy man on Wednesday night. The New York Yankees legend watched slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying both the franchise record and the American League record, set by Roger Maris. Judge will attempt to break the American League record prior...
New York Mets loss sours Pete Alonso’s historical franchise achievement
Pete Alonso set a record for the New York Mets on Tuesday night, but the individual achievement was overshadowed by a team loss. With the New York Mets down 4-0 at home to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, the Mets were looking for some kind of spark. Pete Alonso provided just that with his 40th home run of the season, a towering shot that traveled 388 feet and had a launch angle of 33 feet.
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
Yankees broadcaster obliterated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after NY clinched division
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves: 5 bold predictions for series of the weekend
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves meet this weekend for a three-game series in Atlanta that could well determine the winner of the National League East. With rain not expected to make an impact on the series after a change in the path of Hurricane Ian, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will meet at Truist Park beginning on Friday night in the final regular-season meeting between the two rivals.
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets
The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits home run No. 701
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, connecting Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium. The solo drive in the fourth inning made it 1-all. Pujols faced Oviedo...
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves' John Smoltz on Pujols hitting 700 HR, Chipper Jones & MUCH more! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and John Smoltz talk old Braves' stories including one with Chipper Jones & Greg Maddux. Smoltz also reacts to some Chipper Jones' stories from last episode and they also talk about how amazing it was to witness St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reach 700 home runs. John Smoltz also gives his thoughts on who could be the next hitter to reach the 700 mark!
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
Yankees, DJ LeMahieu come to decision on return
TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked things out with DJ LeMahieu, the training staff and probably a lot of others before a final decision was made. Wednesday was a possibility for a return, especially after the Yankees clinched the AL East the night before with a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, but the final verdict was to wait until Friday to activate LeMahieu from the injured list.
Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi gushes over Aaron Judge’s ‘amazing’ power
Did you hear that Wednesday was a big night for Aaron Judge?. The New York Yankees slugger hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Let the praise...
Yankees: Brian Cashman must give Aaron Judge king’s ransom
Reports in the offseason claimed that Aaron Judge turned down a seven-year, $213 million contract extension from the New York Yankees. For those who haven’t really been paying attention, that was an outstanding decision by Judge as he is having a career season in 2022. Judge currently is in...
Blue Jays Teammates Spoke to Guerrero After Base-Running Blunder
Schneider said Guerrero was receptive to their conversation, and the skipper emphasized the effort of Vlad's teammates in helping him understand.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge ties Roger Maris' AL record with 61st home run
Aaron Judge made baseball history Wednesday when he launched his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza, tying Roger Maris for the all-time American League record for home runs in a single season. Judge's record blast came in the Yankees'...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates (59-98, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -251, Pirates +206; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0
New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
FOX Sports
Raleigh's walk-off homer ends Mariners' long playoff drought
SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners ended the longest playoff drought in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Raleigh, pinch-hitting for Luis Torrens, hit a...
Popculture
Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child
A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
FOX Sports
Orioles eliminated, assured of ending streak of losing years
NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles knew the end was coming and had left the ballpark by the time they were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when Cal Raleigh's ninth-inning homer gave Seattle a 2-1 win over Oakland and the American League's final wild-card spot. Baltimore arrived in...
