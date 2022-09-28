Read full article on original website
Don't Use Immigrants as Political Pawns
I'm old enough to remember the days when Republicans welcomed the victims of communism to our shores—not just for the obvious humanitarian reasons, but for the political statement that it makes. Few things shout, "land of the free, home of the brave" more than welcoming freedom seekers who have risked life and limb to come to America.
Laura Loomer Must Pay CAIR and CAIR Florida Nearly $125K in Attorney Fees
From Illoominate Media, Inc. v. CAIR Florida, Inc., decided today by Judges Charles Wilson, Britt Grant, and R. Lanier Anderson III:. This suit over attorney's fees and costs stems from allegations that the CAIR Foundation and CAIR Florida, Inc. (CAIR) had a hand in convincing Twitter to ban Loomer's account. CAIR removed the first amended complaint to federal court on August 22, 2019. Counsel for Loomer and her corporation (Illoominate) moved for a remand to state court the next day. In its response two weeks later alleging fraudulent joinder of CAIR Florida, Inc., CAIR filed a sworn statement from Nathan Bernard. He explained that he pranked Illoominate by fabricating evidence to convince "Loomer that CAIR Foundation was the reason Twitter banned her account." In the interim, CAIR had filed a motion to dismiss in late August.
Missouri Libertarian Party Declines To Endorse Marijuana Legalization Initiative
In November, Missouri will vote on Amendment 3, which, if passed, will legalize the recreational possession of marijuana in the state. Currently, 19 states and Washington, D.C. allow recreational pot, with the possibility of more on the ballot this year. But ironically, the Missouri initiative is getting pushback even from otherwise-sympathetic sources.
"You're Nobody" and the Law: Removing Candidate's Ballotpedia Page Isn't Libelous
From Magistrate Judge Phillip Green's Report & Recommendation Tuesday in Trouten v. Ballotpedia (W.D. Mich.):. Plaintiff alleges that Ballotpedia "has withdrew the 'Bryan Trouten for United States House of Representatives Campaign' on their website." Plaintiff alleges that this action constitutes libel and/or defamation under state law. Plaintiff seeks $5,000,000.00 in damages….
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut’s ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A new lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court by three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation. They are seeking to overturn the state prohibition on what they call “modern sporting arms” such as AR-15-style rifles like the one used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators at the Newtown school in 2012. “We all deserve to live in safe communities, but denying ownership of the most commonly owned firearms in the country is not the way to achieve it,” Holly Sullivan, president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, said in a statement. “The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision ... has opened the door to this challenge, and we believe Connecticut will be hard pressed to prove its statutes are constitutional,” she said.
Bill on gun-free zones ‘imminent’ and will include private property restrictions, NJ governor says
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks with Nancy Solomon during the September 27th edition of "Ask Governor Murphy" on WNYC, WBGO and WHYY. On 'Ask Governor Murphy' Tuesday night, the governor said he expects legislation in the next month or two. [ more › ]
WKTV
Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
Zoning Laws Make Child Care Unaffordable in Utah
Utahns fork over half a paycheck (or more) for child care, while child care workers struggle with low pay. And costly zoning laws are to blame. Utah has a child care shortage, with long waitlists for parents trying to get babies and toddlers into centers. According to Susan Madsen, a Utah State University leadership professor who testified to the state's Economic Development and Workforce Services Interim Committee last year, over 150,000 children in Utah under 6 possibly need child care, but only 63,000 slots are available in formal child care programs or other state-licensed ones.
How Do You Challenge A Student Loan Forgiveness Rule That Does Not Exist?
To date, I have not written about President Biden's student loan forgiveness initiative. Why? Because the rule doesn't actually exist! There has been no notice in the Federal Register. Rather, we are left with a series of press releases, fact sheets, and the like. Government by blog post, as I've called it, is not new. The Obama Administration would often modify regulatory regimes, such as the Affordable Care Act, through FAQs and other subregulatory guidance documents. But as best as I can recall, the Obama Administration did not deliberately avoid publishing a new rule to frustrate legal challenges. Yet it seems that the Biden Administration is doing exactly that. Indeed, the Administration appears to be making changes to the policy on the fly for the express purpose of blocking law suits.
WHEC TV-10
No decision yet on lawsuit against new NY State gun laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State’s newest gun laws continue its legal battle. The plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging those laws was back before the same judge on Thursday morning. That judge previously ruled in favor of the new laws but he questioned their constitutionality. On Thursday, the...
LAW・
Michigan Election Worker Charged With Voting Equipment Tampering
An election worker in Michigan has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer that stored sensitive voter registration data, officials said Wednesday. During the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was reportedly spotted putting the drive into the computer used to administer the election in Gaines Township in Kent County, a statement from county clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said. “This incident is extremely egregious and incredibly alarming,” the statement continued. “Not only is it a violation of Michigan law, but it is a violation of public trust and of the oath all election workers are required to take.” Although not named in Lyons’ statement, election worker James Donald Holkeboer was charged with falsifying election records and using a computer to commit a crime. He could face a nine-year sentence if convicted.
The University of Idaho General Counsel's Letter on Contraceptives
Keith Whittington blogged yesterday about the University of Idaho General Counsel's Office letter that said professors were limited in their classroom discussions of abortion, and others have written about it extensively as well. I think there's a lot wrong with the University's position, but I had a slightly different take on it.
"Liberal, Female and Minority: America's New Gun Owners Aren't Who You Think"
Several times a week you can hear gunfire echoing from Brandi Joseph's scenic Southern California property. A licensed firearms instructor and dealer, Joseph decided to open Fortune Firearms in December to serve a growing and rapidly changing clientele. "There is a huge uptick in female owners," Joseph said. "Women are...
The University of Idaho Tries To Force Faculty To Remain 'Neutral' on Abortion
At the University of Idaho, administrators can pass out condoms to prevent the spread of STDs but not to prevent pregnancy. Why? The University has adopted an extreme set of policies as part of an overzealous attempt to comply with an Idaho state bill banning the use of public funds for abortion—violating faculty free speech rights in the process.
Washington Examiner
Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
Subreddit Gets Users To Call Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a 'Little Piss Baby' To Defy Content Moderation Law
As of this week, the subreddit r/PoliticalHumor is requiring that all posts include the phrase "Greg Abbott is a little piss baby" or else users will be banned from the forum, per reporting by TechDirt. Moderators have made explicit that they will be discriminating against all users posting viewpoints that go against the piss-baby line in protest of Texas' new content moderation law, H.B. 20, which forces social media platforms to host speech they find objectionable.
Florida All in for Assault on Academic Freedom
This past summer Florida adopted House Bill 7, better known as the Stop WOKE Act. The legislation blocks academic instruction and workplace training that "espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels" belief in a variety of race-related ideas. It is one of a number of so-called anti-"Critical Race Theory" bills that have been advanced by Republican policymakers in the states since 2020. Some have taken aim at workplace training. Others have focused on primary and secondary education. An emerging set of proposals are targeted at higher education. The Florida bill has elements of all three. The University of Florida produced providing guidance to its employees on how to comply with the bill, with a list of ideas that "instructors may not suggest or assert."
Republican Governors and Attorneys General Think Every State Is a Border State
Republican officials in several states have taken immigration enforcement into their own hands since President Joe Biden took office, arguing that the federal government is not adequately addressing migrant arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border. These efforts often duplicate federal enforcement measures and rack up bills for taxpayers with little or no public safety payoff.
For Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Political Stunts Are More Important Than Substance
When a federal judge ruled against the social media law championed by Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, it wasn't much of a surprise: The law, which among other things forbade social media companies from appending their own speech to certain user posts and compelled social media companies to host speech by elected officials, was blatantly, obviously unconstitutional from the outset. Not incidentally, it was also incredibly corrupt, including a carve-out for Disney, the state's largest employer.
President DeSantis's First Supreme Court Nominee
This episode features a much deeper, and more diverse, examination of the Fifth Circuit decision upholding Texas's social media law than we did last week. We devote the last half of this episode to a structured dialogue between Adam Candeub and Alan Rozenshtein about the decision. Both have written about it, Alan critically and Adam supportively. I lead off, arguing that, contrary to legal Twitter's dismissive reaction, the opinion is a brilliant and effective piece of Supreme Court advocacy. Alan thinks that's exactly the problem; he objects to the opinion's grating self-certainty and refusal to acknowledge the less convenient parts of past case law. Adam is closer to my view. We all seem to agree that the opinion succeeds as an audition for Judge Oldham to become Justice Oldham in the DeSantis Administration.
Reason.com
