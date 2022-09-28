ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

What you can do to help with hurricane relief efforts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hurricane Ian is devastating the State of Florida as it recently hit land as a category 4 storm. The storm brings with it much damage affecting homes and lives. As we speak, relief is already headed towards the affected areas. The American Red Cross is...
FLORIDA STATE
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
DIX, IL
Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.
KENTUCKY STATE
Former State Sen. C.B. Embry passes at the age of 81

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky State Sen. and Rep. C.B. Embry has died at the age of 81. Embry had formally submitted his resignation from the Kentucky General Assembly this week. Auditor of Kentucky Mike Harmon issued the following statement Friday morning:. “I’m saddened to learn of the passing...
KENTUCKY STATE
MT Vernon Emergency Training

An update on breaking news in Bloomfield....following a gas truck explosion. Crab Orchard Refuge in southern Illinois is celebrating it's 75 Anniversary. Gas truck explosion in Bloomfield, Mo. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Flames broke out after a gas truck explosion in Bloomfield, Mo. Getting Started with Family History Research...
MOUNT VERNON, MO
Mercy Health announces free flu vaccines in Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health is offering free flu vaccines for those wanting to get extra protection against the flu virus. Mercy Health believes that it is likely that the flu virus and the latest variant of COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, so they encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their family from getting sick.
PADUCAH, KY
Mt. Vernon Fall Festival this weekend

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you can check out the Mt. Vernon Fall Fest. 17th Annual Cape Comic Con to bring in thousands this weekend. Thousands are expected to attend the 17th Annual Cape Comic Con this weekend. Jackson native discusses past books, upcoming projects. Updated:...
MOUNT VERNON, MO
Mt. Vernon Fall Festival features food, music, parade

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Fall Festival will feature food, music, a parade, vendors and more. The free event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30 in downtown Mt. Vernon and runs through Saturday. The grand marshal for the 2022 Fall in Love with Mt. Vernon Crossroads...
MOUNT VERNON, IL

