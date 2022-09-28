Read full article on original website
Walt Disney World, Universal Studios closing due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are closing as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs. Disney Resort hotels are staying open, but guests are...
State Patrol says 30% of troopers, staff will be women by 2030
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is promising to increase the number of female troopers and support staff as part of a national push to advance women in law enforcement. On Friday Col. Matt Langer, head of the State Patrol, signed a pledge calling for 30% of...
UND works to address teacher shortages across the state
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several months after announcing the launch of a new Office of Teacher Recruitment and Retention (OTRR) to address teacher shortages throughout the state, UND’s College of Education & Human Development has turned that idea into a reality. Key personnel for the new...
