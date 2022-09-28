ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pakistan appoints new finance minister amid economic crisis

By MUNIR AHMED
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oBYv_0iDHOA6B00

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistan appointed a new finance minister on Wednesday, as the impoverished Islamic nation struggles to recover from an economic crisis worsened by deadly floods.

Ishaq Dar, a senior figure in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, has been finance minister three times, and he is credited with overcoming economic turmoil during his previous stints in the role.

His challenges will be to convince the International Monetary Fund to soften some of its conditions under which Pakistan received a $6 billion bailout in 2019 and to deal with the economic devastation caused by unprecedented flooding.

He will also have to tackle a sharp rise in inflation and stabilize the rupee after it plummeted to a record record low of 240 against the U.S. dollar last week.

Dar's appointment comes as Pakistan struggles with the aftermath of historic flooding, which has killed 1,663 people, affected tens of million others, and left hundreds of thousands homeless. The government has estimated losses of $30 billion.

He was sworn in during a brief ceremony attended by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

On Tuesday, Sharif praised Dar’s predecessor, Miftah Ismail, for playing a key role in averting a possible default because of his brilliant handling of the ministry in recent months.

Dar, an accountant, faces a corruption case and he briefly appeared in an anti-graft court on Wednesday. “I was implicated in a fake case," Dar told reporters.

He returned to Pakistan on Monday after five years of self-exile in the UK, saying he had been unable to return because the former administration, led by Imran Khan, had canceled his passport.

On Wednesday, Dar said that as finance minister he had averted a possible economic crisis after 1998, when the international community imposed sanctions on Pakistan for conducting nuclear weapons tests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the...
INDIA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test

GENEVA — (AP) — Western countries are leading a rare two-pronged push at the U.N.’s main human rights body to better scrutinize the human rights records of two big world powers: China, over allegations of abuses during an anti-extremism campaign in western Xinjiang, and Russia, over its government's crackdown on dissent and protest against the war in Ukraine.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arif Alvi
Person
Imran Khan
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden uses $130M in frozen Egypt aid to help Pacific Islands

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration will pay for $130 million in new climate initiatives for Pacific Island nations by reallocating money that had originally been earmarked for military assistance for Egypt but withheld because of concerns over human rights abuses. The State Department said it planned...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Corruption#Pakistan Muslim League#Islamic
Boston 25 News WFXT

Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV, declare new coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — More than a dozen soldiers seized control of Burkina Faso's state television late Friday, declaring that the country's coup leader-turned-president, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, had been overthrown after only nine months in power. A statement read by a junta spokesman...
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
Publisher
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's nuclear power provider accused Russia on Saturday of "kidnapping" the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, a facility now occupied by Russian troops and located in a region of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to annex illegally. Russian...
ECONOMY
Boston 25 News WFXT

US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China

SYDNEY — (AP) — The names on the U.S. team have changed, the Americans' dominance has not. A'ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 on Saturday to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women's basketball World Cup.
SPORTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — A massive trove of emails from Mexico’s Defense Department is among electronic communications taken by a group of hackers from military and police agencies across several Latin American countries, Mexico's president confirmed Friday. The acknowledgement by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador comes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Booking.com adds travel warnings for West Bank settlements

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The online travel agency Booking.com added warnings on Friday to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, following years of pressure from Palestinian officials and human rights groups. The new alert urges customers searching for rentals in Israeli settlements to review their government's travel advisories...
TRAVEL
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korean and Japanese officials said, making it the North's fourth round of weapons launches this week that are seen as a response to military drills among its rivals.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy