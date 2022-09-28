ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

WSLS

Hurricane recovery efforts begin in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. – Recovery efforts are just beginning where Hurricane Ian made landfall as the storm now moves through the northern part of Florida. On Wednesday, Ian completely flooded the Naples Fire & Rescue building, but on Thursday, those crews were gearing up to help. Whether it was by...
FLORIDA STATE
WSLS

WATCH: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon, just shy of a Category 5 storm. You can see coverage of the storm at different Florida locations below. For more coverage on the local impacts of Hurricane Ian, tune into 10 News.
FLORIDA STATE
WSLS

Pres. Biden approves Florida disaster declaration following Hurricane Ian

President Biden has declared a major disaster in Florida after Hurricane Ian pummeled the state, leaving more than 2.5 million without power. With the declaration, he has made federal aid and resources available to areas impacted, which include Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota and emergency protective measures throughout the state.
FLORIDA STATE
WSLS

How Hurricane Ian could impact gas prices in Virginia

We’ve continued to see price drops at the pump in the Commonwealth for more than 100 days. According to AAA, we’re down to $3.33 on average, which is about $0.40 under the national average. But many drivers are wondering how Hurricane Ian will impact gas prices in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia emergency agencies prepare for Hurricane Ian’s impact

ROANOKE, Va. – You can never be too prepared, especially when a hurricane is coming your way. Emergency Management Agencies across the state are preparing as Hurricane Ian makes its way along the east coast. Trevor Shannon, the Battalion Chief of Emergency Management for the city of Roanoke, said...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

In Minnesota, abortion key to Keith Ellison's 2nd term hopes

MINNEAPOLIS – Keith Ellison gave up a safe seat in Congress to run for Minnesota attorney general, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Now locked in a tough reelection fight, he's arguing that he's been far less of a partisan warrior than his critics claim.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSLS

Governor Youngkin donates his Q3 salary to veteran-run non-profit

STAFFORD, Va. – Governor Youngkin donated his third-quarter salary to a veteran-run non-profit on Monday. This comes after Youngkin donated his Q2 salary to another veteran-focused organization earlier this year. On Monday, the Governor announced with his wife, Suzanne, that they donated his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services,...
VIRGINIA STATE

