WSLS
Hurricane recovery efforts begin in Florida
NAPLES, Fla. – Recovery efforts are just beginning where Hurricane Ian made landfall as the storm now moves through the northern part of Florida. On Wednesday, Ian completely flooded the Naples Fire & Rescue building, but on Thursday, those crews were gearing up to help. Whether it was by...
WSLS
Hurricane Ian: Photos in Florida show devastation left behind as cleanup begins
Hurricane Ian has weakened into a tropical storm over Florida for now, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely done. The National Hurricane Center said Ian could return at or near hurricane strength on Friday when it enters the Atlantic Ocean toward South Carolina and North Carolina. While those...
WSLS
WATCH: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon, just shy of a Category 5 storm. You can see coverage of the storm at different Florida locations below. For more coverage on the local impacts of Hurricane Ian, tune into 10 News.
WSLS
Has Hurricane Ian ruined vacation plans in Florida? Here’s a visitor’s guide on how to deal with storm
Prepping for hurricanes is not something that is pleasant for residents of Florida, but it is something that people who live in the Sunshine State are accustomed to each fall. But what about those from out of town who planned a vacation to Florida, and now those plans are being altered or ruined by Hurricane Ian?
WSLS
Pres. Biden approves Florida disaster declaration following Hurricane Ian
President Biden has declared a major disaster in Florida after Hurricane Ian pummeled the state, leaving more than 2.5 million without power. With the declaration, he has made federal aid and resources available to areas impacted, which include Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota and emergency protective measures throughout the state.
WSLS
Ian to bring high rain totals, occasionally gusty wind to Southwest, Central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Hurricane Ian dealt a devastating blow to parts of Florida Wednesday. While we don’t expect anything near what they saw, Ian will be impactful to our weather. General timing of the rain/wind. Ian has moved a little more quickly than previously modeled, indicating that rain...
WSLS
Governor Youngkin declares state of emergency as Hurricane Ian moves along the east coast
RICHMOND, Va. – Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, and local organizations are stepping in to take action. To assist with the response and recovery efforts in areas impacted by the storm, Governor Youngkin declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. The order allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources...
WSLS
How Hurricane Ian could impact gas prices in Virginia
We’ve continued to see price drops at the pump in the Commonwealth for more than 100 days. According to AAA, we’re down to $3.33 on average, which is about $0.40 under the national average. But many drivers are wondering how Hurricane Ian will impact gas prices in Virginia.
WSLS
Virginia emergency agencies prepare for Hurricane Ian’s impact
ROANOKE, Va. – You can never be too prepared, especially when a hurricane is coming your way. Emergency Management Agencies across the state are preparing as Hurricane Ian makes its way along the east coast. Trevor Shannon, the Battalion Chief of Emergency Management for the city of Roanoke, said...
WSLS
In Minnesota, abortion key to Keith Ellison's 2nd term hopes
MINNEAPOLIS – Keith Ellison gave up a safe seat in Congress to run for Minnesota attorney general, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Now locked in a tough reelection fight, he's arguing that he's been far less of a partisan warrior than his critics claim.
WSLS
October-like air lingers Tuesday through Thursday; Ian to provide soggy weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Cooler air continues gradually moving into the area from the northwest, providing us with an October-like feel Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s (depending on your elevation), and lows will drop into the 40s each morning. Some mountain valleys may drop...
WSLS
“In the Cone” - What does it mean to be in the hurricane forecast cone?
ROANOKE, Va. – Each hurricane season, you notice our weather team posting graphics and maps of the hurricane forecast cone. In case you don’t know what it means, we’re here to help!. What does the cone mean?. This map was developed by NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, and...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,339 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 8,805 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,087,360 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,258 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,458 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,452 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 9,107 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,086,021 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,301 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,463 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,284 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 9,286 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,084,569 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,327 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,470 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
Virginia students planning walkouts to protest Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy changes
Students across the Commonwealth are planning to walk out of the classroom on Tuesday morning to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin’s transgender policy changes, NBC Washington reports. The proposed restrictions were announced in mid-September and would require that students participate in school programming and use school facilities (e.g. bathrooms or...
WSLS
Governor Youngkin donates his Q3 salary to veteran-run non-profit
STAFFORD, Va. – Governor Youngkin donated his third-quarter salary to a veteran-run non-profit on Monday. This comes after Youngkin donated his Q2 salary to another veteran-focused organization earlier this year. On Monday, the Governor announced with his wife, Suzanne, that they donated his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services,...
WSLS
Delegate drama: Del. March files charges against Del. Williams ahead of election
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Two Virginia delegates will not only face each other in an upcoming House of Delegates election but also in a Wythe County General District courtroom. This comes after Delegate Marie March filed charges against Delegate Wren Williams for an incident she said occurred over the weekend.
WSLS
Thousands respond to proposed policy changes for Virginia transgender students
RICHMOND, Va. – New guidelines for the treatment of transgender students in Virginia schools have people across the Commonwealth split. On Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin told 10 News he supports the revisions that provide more input from parents. “If you’re against the guidelines it means you’re against having parents...
WSLS
Delegates speak out after body cam footage from incident made public
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Two Virginia Delegates spoke out on Wednesday after the body cam footage from an incident that resulted in a court battle was made public by Wytheville police. Delegate Marie March filed charges against Delegate Wren Williams in a GOP incident she said happened over the weekend...
