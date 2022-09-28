Read full article on original website
Carriers Offering $800 Credits On iPhone 14 Upgrades — But Apple Analyst Says There's A Catch
Apple Inc. AAPL recently released its latest iPhone 14 models and Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan said Wednesday that carrier promotions are making the devices more affordable than shoppers may expect in the inflationary environment. Trade-Ins Bullish For Apple: Mohan said major carriers are bundling iPhone financing with telecom...
laptopmag.com
How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99
Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how.
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are getting their October 2022 security update early, as always
Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Samsung Internet: Everything you need to know
Samsung phones provide quite a different experience to Google's, thanks to One UI overlaid on top of the stock Android OS, but it goes beyond that. The company offers its own set of apps, including an app store, a gallery, a file manager, and a web browser in the form of Samsung Internet.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
TechRadar
Apple 'abandons' plans to produce additional iPhone 14 units
Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to increase production levels of the iPhone 14 due to lower than anticipated demand for its latest flagship smartphone. Reports says the company hoped the launch would trigger a surge in interest and had made arrangements to increase production by up to six million units during the second half of 2022.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs. Google Pixel 6: Which phone is right for you?
We weren’t being coy when we named the $599 Pixel 6 and $899 Pixel 6 Pro the best Android phones money can buy. Four months down the road that stands, but another midrange phone has made its debut: the $699 Galaxy S21 FE.
How to Save on Your Wireless Bill So You Can Afford the iPhone 14
Apple (AAPL) is rolling out its new iPhone 14 and prices for the new mobile device are about as high as you may expect. Ranging from $799 (for the basic iPhone14) to $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, these new models are sure to stir up interest with consumers--and are just as sure to dent some bank accounts given their gilded price tags.
The Verge
Eero’s best mesh Wi-Fi routers are back down to their lowest prices
After a day full of product announcements, Amazon is getting back to cutting prices on its hardware — both new-ish and old-ish. Specifically, there are some great discounts happening once again on the company’s Eero lineup of smart mesh Wi-Fi routers. These prices match the ones that we saw back in early July just before the company launched Prime Day 2022. (Little did we know Amazon was planning another big sale that’s happening soon on October 11th and 12th).
Phone Arena
Amazon brings the excellent Motorola Edge (2021) mid-ranger down to a lower than ever price
If you want to bring your contribution to Motorola's continued US smartphone market success but can't afford the oft-discounted Edge+ (2022) flagship or hot new Edge (2022) mid-ranger while the first-gen Edge beaut from 2020 feels a bit long in the tooth, Amazon has the perfect deal right now. Closely...
Phone Arena
22-year Apple executive forced out after making crude comment
Apple executive Tony Blevins, the company's vice president of procurement, is leaving the firm after making a crude comment on TikTok. Blevins was asked what he does for a living by Daniel Mac who creates content on TikTok and Instagram. Mac is known for asking that question to people who are driving expensive cars and Blevins was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. The car is reportedly valued at $500,000.
bloomberglaw.com
Apple’s $310 Million iPhone Settlement Rejected on Appeal (1)
A federal appeals court in San Francisco on Wednesday rejected Apple Inc.'s. $310 million settlement of claims that the tech giant disguised certain iPhone battery defects by throttling their system performance. The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit vacated a decision approving the agreement, which handed more than...
Phone Arena
All the key OnePlus 11R specs are already out of the bag, but what exactly is new here?
Because the mobile industry is in a constant state of flux and many smartphone users are almost always thinking about the next big thing their favorite brands might have in the pipeline, it's hardly surprising that we find ourselves discussing the possible strengths and weaknesses of the upcoming OnePlus 11R literally asthe 10T starts shipping in the US.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon
The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
CNET
Verizon's New Waterproof Home 5G Router Doubles Upload Speeds
Verizon Home 5G internet customers will soon be able to double their upload speeds thanks to a new router, the carrier said Wednesday at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas. The carrier launched its Home 5G internet in 2020 to get customers online through its mobile 5G network, which the carrier has continued expanding, notably by launching its C-band 5G service in January. The carrier is upgrading its network and customer tech at the same time: Verizon's new router is an upgraded version of the one released a year ago, with 100% faster upload speeds in a 60% smaller and lighter case that's waterproof, too, so users can install it in or outdoors.
Phone Arena
New specs tipped for the one AP chip that could power the Galaxy S23 series
During the summer, Twitter tipster Digital Chat Station said that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Applications Processor (AP) would be available in a 1+2+2+3 configuration made up of one Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A720 cores, two Cortex-A710 cores, and three Cortex-A510 cores. But the latest buzz around the water cooler, from another reliable Twitter tipster (Ice Universe), calls for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to have different specs.
Phone Arena
Best Cyber Monday Google Pixel phone deals in 2022: what to expect
Well, we're officially in the fall already, and aside from pumpkin-flavored everything, the new season that's upon us brings the promise for deals, deals, and even more deals! That's right, autumn gets us going thanks to the upcoming awesome Black Friday phone deals and equally enticing Cyber Monday phone deals this November.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Studio 3 and Project Volterra arrive on FCC ahead of October 12 introduction
It seems that Microsoft has certified the Surface Studio 3 and Project Volterra with the FCC ahead of their North American releases. While the FCC has not revealed too many Project Volterra details, it appears to have leaked the Surface Studio 3's design. Windows Desktop Mini PC Leaks / Rumors.
Android Headlines
Amazon Confirms Google Pixel 7 Pricing In Europe
Here’s yet another pricing confirmation for the Google Pixel 7. After we saw a leak from Target last week, and Amazon earlier this week in the US. It’s now time for our European brothers to hear about pricing on that side of the Atlantic. And, it looks to be much the same as the Pixel 6.
