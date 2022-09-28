Verizon Home 5G internet customers will soon be able to double their upload speeds thanks to a new router, the carrier said Wednesday at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas. The carrier launched its Home 5G internet in 2020 to get customers online through its mobile 5G network, which the carrier has continued expanding, notably by launching its C-band 5G service in January. The carrier is upgrading its network and customer tech at the same time: Verizon's new router is an upgraded version of the one released a year ago, with 100% faster upload speeds in a 60% smaller and lighter case that's waterproof, too, so users can install it in or outdoors.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO