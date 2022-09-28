ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

laptopmag.com

How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99

Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are getting their October 2022 security update early, as always

Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Internet: Everything you need to know

Samsung phones provide quite a different experience to Google's, thanks to One UI overlaid on top of the stock Android OS, but it goes beyond that. The company offers its own set of apps, including an app store, a gallery, a file manager, and a web browser in the form of Samsung Internet.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Apple 'abandons' plans to produce additional iPhone 14 units

Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to increase production levels of the iPhone 14 due to lower than anticipated demand for its latest flagship smartphone. Reports says the company hoped the launch would trigger a surge in interest and had made arrangements to increase production by up to six million units during the second half of 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

How to Save on Your Wireless Bill So You Can Afford the iPhone 14

Apple (AAPL) is rolling out its new iPhone 14 and prices for the new mobile device are about as high as you may expect. Ranging from $799 (for the basic iPhone14) to $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, these new models are sure to stir up interest with consumers--and are just as sure to dent some bank accounts given their gilded price tags.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Eero’s best mesh Wi-Fi routers are back down to their lowest prices

After a day full of product announcements, Amazon is getting back to cutting prices on its hardware — both new-ish and old-ish. Specifically, there are some great discounts happening once again on the company’s Eero lineup of smart mesh Wi-Fi routers. These prices match the ones that we saw back in early July just before the company launched Prime Day 2022. (Little did we know Amazon was planning another big sale that’s happening soon on October 11th and 12th).
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

22-year Apple executive forced out after making crude comment

Apple executive Tony Blevins, the company's vice president of procurement, is leaving the firm after making a crude comment on TikTok. Blevins was asked what he does for a living by Daniel Mac who creates content on TikTok and Instagram. Mac is known for asking that question to people who are driving expensive cars and Blevins was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. The car is reportedly valued at $500,000.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
bloomberglaw.com

Apple’s $310 Million iPhone Settlement Rejected on Appeal (1)

A federal appeals court in San Francisco on Wednesday rejected Apple Inc.'s. $310 million settlement of claims that the tech giant disguised certain iPhone battery defects by throttling their system performance. The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit vacated a decision approving the agreement, which handed more than...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

All the key OnePlus 11R specs are already out of the bag, but what exactly is new here?

Because the mobile industry is in a constant state of flux and many smartphone users are almost always thinking about the next big thing their favorite brands might have in the pipeline, it's hardly surprising that we find ourselves discussing the possible strengths and weaknesses of the upcoming OnePlus 11R literally asthe 10T starts shipping in the US.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon

The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Verizon's New Waterproof Home 5G Router Doubles Upload Speeds

Verizon Home 5G internet customers will soon be able to double their upload speeds thanks to a new router, the carrier said Wednesday at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas. The carrier launched its Home 5G internet in 2020 to get customers online through its mobile 5G network, which the carrier has continued expanding, notably by launching its C-band 5G service in January. The carrier is upgrading its network and customer tech at the same time: Verizon's new router is an upgraded version of the one released a year ago, with 100% faster upload speeds in a 60% smaller and lighter case that's waterproof, too, so users can install it in or outdoors.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

New specs tipped for the one AP chip that could power the Galaxy S23 series

During the summer, Twitter tipster Digital Chat Station said that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Applications Processor (AP) would be available in a 1+2+2+3 configuration made up of one Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A720 cores, two Cortex-A710 cores, and three Cortex-A510 cores. But the latest buzz around the water cooler, from another reliable Twitter tipster (Ice Universe), calls for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to have different specs.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Best Cyber Monday Google Pixel phone deals in 2022: what to expect

Well, we're officially in the fall already, and aside from pumpkin-flavored everything, the new season that's upon us brings the promise for deals, deals, and even more deals! That's right, autumn gets us going thanks to the upcoming awesome Black Friday phone deals and equally enticing Cyber Monday phone deals this November.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Amazon Confirms Google Pixel 7 Pricing In Europe

Here’s yet another pricing confirmation for the Google Pixel 7. After we saw a leak from Target last week, and Amazon earlier this week in the US. It’s now time for our European brothers to hear about pricing on that side of the Atlantic. And, it looks to be much the same as the Pixel 6.
CELL PHONES

