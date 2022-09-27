Read full article on original website
Walgreens ignored warnings about overprescribing opioids, Tennessee suit shows
When every pharmacy in Southwest Tennessee refused to fill prescriptions from a McMinnville doctor under probe by federal authorities for peddling opioids to street dealers and addicts, Walgreens barred its pharmacists from rejecting them, records contained in a lawsuit reveal. When Walgreens learned a Dayton, Tenn., prescriber was shelling out...
