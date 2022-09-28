It's another week of classic acts and bucket list items this week in North Texas, and as usual, there's a little bit of everything to suit whatever mood and whatever part of town you're in. Your concert week kicks off with '90s rap collective Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in Victory Park, then makes a hard turn toward the psychedelic on Friday with The Back Angels on Greenville Avenue. Friday will also see Elton John's very last North Texas show, in Arlington, while "Weird Al" Yankovic brings on the laughter at The Majestic downtown. On Saturday, The Beach Boys close out the summer in Grand Prairie and Gorillaz bring in the fall in Las Colinas. Sunday is all '90s classics with The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction in Fair Park, The Flaming Lips in the Cedars and Mary J. Blige in Fort Worth. Placing several exclamation points at the end of this concert week is KMFDM at Amplified Live. It's a tour of North Texas to be sure, but this week's concerts are worth the drive.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO