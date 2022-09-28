ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

cohaitungchi.com

50 Free Things To Do In Dallas-Fort Worth

You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in dallas | 50 Free Things To Do In Dallas-Fort Worth. There are so many free things to do in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area that you could stay busy for months. While it’s true many of the attractions here can add up quickly, you don’t have to break the bank to have a great time in DFW.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership

A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

The storied Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas is one step closer to reopening

It took about a half hour of occasionally pointed conversation between various Dallas City Council members, but in the end, shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the restoration and reopening of the Longhorn Ballroom took a significant step forward. Just a year and a day after it was announced the Kessler...
DALLAS, TX
Awesome 98

This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For

If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

These are the best German eateries & delis around Dallas: Yelp

When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you've got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Essential Tasting Guide to the State Fair of Texas

Each year Big Tex and his cronies work hard to make sure we ingest as many calories as possible while visiting the State Fair of Texas. Here's a guide we put together to make their hard work pay off and to ensure your visit is productively indulgent. You could just...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Vagrants Disrupt South Dallas Neighborhood’s High Hopes

What began as a transportation project to save lives and bring more unity to a neighborhood has turned sour due to an increasing number of homeless camps and vagrants in the area. For years, state and local officials have worked together to address what has become known as the “Dead...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

We Are Looking for the Best Roadhouses in North Texas

We’re on a hunt for the best roadhouses in North Texas. Hence the headline on this post, “We Are Looking for the Best Roadhouses in North Texas.” We’ve got a working list, but we’re asking for your help in casting this net. In an upcoming issue of D Magazine, we’ll blow your mind with our (and your?) findings.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

10 Best Concerts of the Week: 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Gorillaz, The Smashing Pumpkins and More

It's another week of classic acts and bucket list items this week in North Texas, and as usual, there's a little bit of everything to suit whatever mood and whatever part of town you're in. Your concert week kicks off with '90s rap collective Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in Victory Park, then makes a hard turn toward the psychedelic on Friday with The Back Angels on Greenville Avenue. Friday will also see Elton John's very last North Texas show, in Arlington, while "Weird Al" Yankovic brings on the laughter at The Majestic downtown. On Saturday, The Beach Boys close out the summer in Grand Prairie and Gorillaz bring in the fall in Las Colinas. Sunday is all '90s classics with The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction in Fair Park, The Flaming Lips in the Cedars and Mary J. Blige in Fort Worth. Placing several exclamation points at the end of this concert week is KMFDM at Amplified Live. It's a tour of North Texas to be sure, but this week's concerts are worth the drive.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents

Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

A New Documentary Probes Famed Author Patricia Highsmith’s Formative Years in North Texas

Eva Vitija didn’t want her documentary on Patricia Highsmith to turn into a parade of literary experts and bibliophiles analyzing her work. The Swiss filmmaker knew her portrait of the famed suspense novelist—and noted misanthrope—needed to feature recollections from people who knew Highsmith intimately. That led Vitija to Texas, which influenced a significant section of Loving Highsmith. The film opens this weekend at the Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
TexasHighways

The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name

Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
DALLAS, TX

