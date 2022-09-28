ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Let Chef Tiffany Derry Guide You Through the New State Fair of Texas Foods

Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Table is no stranger to eating at the Texas State Fair. In 2021, she was one of the judges of the Big Tex Choice Awards. But she couldn’t join them this year because she was busy serving as a judge on Bobby Flay’s newest Food Network show, Triple Chef Throwdown. Still, she’s the ideal person to eat your way through the fair with, someone who has not missed a fair while she’s lived in Dallas and her favorite thing to do is to walk around and eat. She always gets a funnel cake with strawberries and cream, a turkey leg with lots of yellow mustard, and catfish from Floyd’s.
CBS DFW

Get a 'Taste of Texas' at the state fair

DALLAS, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Brooke Katz, Keith Russell, and Kennedi Walker all took a bite of some unique treats at the State Fair of Texas Friday morning. The theme of the fair this year is "Taste of Texas". Brooke and Keith spoke Tony Bednar with Tony's Taco Shop about what food they've brought to the fairgrounds this year. This is the shop's second year at the fair. One item on their list is quesabirria (a cross of a taco and a quesadilla) filled with cheese and ribeye meat tacos. It's also paired with green salsa for spice lovers and comes with...
Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, Texas

I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
fox4news.com

State Fair of Texas opens with new attractions for 2022

DALLAS - Big Tex is ready to say "Howdy, folks!" for another year. The State Fair of Texas opened Friday morning for its 24-day run. Along with traditional favorites like fried foods, midway rides and free concerts, there are some new exhibits and new events at the fair this year.
blackchronicle.com

North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents

Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
Shorthorn

State Fair of Texas: what to know and what to do

The State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas from Sep. 30 through Oct. 23 for family-friendly fun. Here’s what to expect from the State Fair and a few things to remember on your trip to visit Big Tex. Operating hours. Gates will open 10 a.m on Friday, Sept....
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
keranews.org

The storied Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas is one step closer to reopening

It took about a half hour of occasionally pointed conversation between various Dallas City Council members, but in the end, shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the restoration and reopening of the Longhorn Ballroom took a significant step forward. Just a year and a day after it was announced the Kessler...
ntdaily.com

Tearing down I-345 helps right past racist wrongs

On paper, Interstate 345 in central Dallas seems fairly trivial. Stretching 1.4 miles through downtown, the road is practically an afterthought when compared to the monumental scale of the entire interstate highway system. I-345 serves primarily to connect two more important highways, I-45 and Central Expressway, which is too short...
Dallas Observer

Activists Want College Park Renamed After Late Organizer and Onetime Black Panther Fahim J. Minkah

Activists in Dallas have filed an application with the city in hopes of renaming College Park after the late community organizer Fahim J. Minkah, who died in 2018. Local activist Yafeuh Balogun and several others submitted the application to rename the park. They’ve created a group called Friends and Family of Fahim J. Minkah to advocate for the name change. The people behind the group include Balogun and local organizers Davante Peters, Marcus Russell and Talissa Shamsid-Deen.
DALLAS, TX

