Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Eater
Let Chef Tiffany Derry Guide You Through the New State Fair of Texas Foods
Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Table is no stranger to eating at the Texas State Fair. In 2021, she was one of the judges of the Big Tex Choice Awards. But she couldn’t join them this year because she was busy serving as a judge on Bobby Flay’s newest Food Network show, Triple Chef Throwdown. Still, she’s the ideal person to eat your way through the fair with, someone who has not missed a fair while she’s lived in Dallas and her favorite thing to do is to walk around and eat. She always gets a funnel cake with strawberries and cream, a turkey leg with lots of yellow mustard, and catfish from Floyd’s.
Get a 'Taste of Texas' at the state fair
DALLAS, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Brooke Katz, Keith Russell, and Kennedi Walker all took a bite of some unique treats at the State Fair of Texas Friday morning. The theme of the fair this year is "Taste of Texas". Brooke and Keith spoke Tony Bednar with Tony's Taco Shop about what food they've brought to the fairgrounds this year. This is the shop's second year at the fair. One item on their list is quesabirria (a cross of a taco and a quesadilla) filled with cheese and ribeye meat tacos. It's also paired with green salsa for spice lovers and comes with...
These are the best steakhouses in Texas, report says
When it comes to eating in Texas there are a few must-haves, Tex-Mex, barbecue, and, of course, a nice juicy steak.
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, Texas
I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Free Corny Dogs? How to Get Free State Fair of Texas Food 2022 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Bring your urge for food when the gates open this 12 months on the State Fair of Texas. Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will have fun 80 years since they launched the corny canine to crowds at Fair Park by cooking up one thing particular for followers: an opportunity to rating free corny canines.
fox4news.com
State Fair of Texas opens with new attractions for 2022
DALLAS - Big Tex is ready to say "Howdy, folks!" for another year. The State Fair of Texas opened Friday morning for its 24-day run. Along with traditional favorites like fried foods, midway rides and free concerts, there are some new exhibits and new events at the fair this year.
blackchronicle.com
North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents
Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
Shorthorn
State Fair of Texas: what to know and what to do
The State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas from Sep. 30 through Oct. 23 for family-friendly fun. Here’s what to expect from the State Fair and a few things to remember on your trip to visit Big Tex. Operating hours. Gates will open 10 a.m on Friday, Sept....
RELATED PEOPLE
North Texas city named second-best place to live for families in America, Fortune reports
Ricky Bobby once said, "If you ain't first you're last." While that's true in racing and other such sports, being one of the best places to live in America is quite the win for any city with such a delegation.
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
keranews.org
The storied Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas is one step closer to reopening
It took about a half hour of occasionally pointed conversation between various Dallas City Council members, but in the end, shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the restoration and reopening of the Longhorn Ballroom took a significant step forward. Just a year and a day after it was announced the Kessler...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas chef talks process behind creating famous dish: Deep-fried collard greens
She is a State Fair of Texas staple. You have probably seen her on A&E's Deep Fried Dynasty. Her name is Cassy Jones.
ntdaily.com
Tearing down I-345 helps right past racist wrongs
On paper, Interstate 345 in central Dallas seems fairly trivial. Stretching 1.4 miles through downtown, the road is practically an afterthought when compared to the monumental scale of the entire interstate highway system. I-345 serves primarily to connect two more important highways, I-45 and Central Expressway, which is too short...
North Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium is Disneyland for pickle lovers
When North Texans think of pickles, often the first brand that pops in our minds is Best Maid. If you’re looking for the Disneyland for pickle people, take a trip to the Best Maid Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth!
Dallas developer loses ownership of Turtle Creek site once anticipated to house Mandarin Oriental hotel, condo tower
DALLAS — A real estate developer indicted last week on felony fraud charges has lost control of a high-profile site he once planned to turn into a high-rise luxury condo tower and Mandarin Oriental hotel in the exclusive Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, owner and president of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
papercitymag.com
9 New Fort Worth Area Restaurants You Need to Know — A Funky New Back Room, Latin Street Food, Fancy Ice Cream and More
VanLeeuwen Ice Cream is churning into Fort Worth's WestBend neighborhood. And it's not the only new Fort Worth restaurant you need to know. Fall is shaping up to be a feeding frenzy with new Fort Worth restaurants popping up all around the city — and beyond. Including the bustling suburbs of Southlake and Mansfield.
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
Dallas Observer
Activists Want College Park Renamed After Late Organizer and Onetime Black Panther Fahim J. Minkah
Activists in Dallas have filed an application with the city in hopes of renaming College Park after the late community organizer Fahim J. Minkah, who died in 2018. Local activist Yafeuh Balogun and several others submitted the application to rename the park. They’ve created a group called Friends and Family of Fahim J. Minkah to advocate for the name change. The people behind the group include Balogun and local organizers Davante Peters, Marcus Russell and Talissa Shamsid-Deen.
How much does it cost to be a first-time homeowner in large Texas cities?
Moving out of your parent's house is nerve-wracking whether you're headed to college or hitting the workforce and simply getting your own space. Usually, new adults will start out in apartments and eventually become first-time homeowners.
Comments / 3