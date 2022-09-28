ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

KDAF

These are the best German eateries & delis around Dallas: Yelp

When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you've got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.
CandysDirt

The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership

A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Shell Shack opening new seafood restaurant in November at Lake Highlands location

Shell Shack's menu features dishes made with crab, shrimp and crawfish. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is expected to open in November at 6770 Abrams Road, according to company officials. The seafood restaurant offers a menu with dishes made with crab, shrimp and crawfish in a casual dining atmosphere. The company opened its first restaurant in 2013 and now has multiple locations in Texas. This will be its second location in Dallas. 844-588-2722. www.dallas.shellshack.com.
papercitymag.com

A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
Awesome 98

This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For

If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
fortworthinc.com

Fort Worth’s WestBend at University Drive Reaches 99% Occupancy

Trademark Property Company, a mixed-use investor, developer and operator, said its 278,000-square-foot WestBend mixed-use development on University Drive in Fort Worth is at 99% occupancy. Curated leasing has brought a unique tenant mix with new-to-the-market tenants, the first physical stores for two digitally native brands and a restaurant’s first-in-America location....
dallasexpress.com

French Pastry Shop Opens in Casa View

The Casa View neighborhood in east Dallas is now home to a new French pastry shop. Last Sunday marked the grand opening of Lubellas Patisserie at 10323 Ferguson Rd., which was attended by a bustling crowd of enthusiastic taste testers. Within five hours, the shop was completely sold out. Pastry...
TexasHighways

The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name

Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
Dallas Observer

Exhibition Fronteriza Looks at the Way Border Relations Affect Every Texan

Even if you're nowhere near it, the U.S.-Mexico border is inescapable in Texas. Nearly every aspect of Texas life has been touched by the history, politics and economics that have been influenced by the close proximity to the border. Dallas’ Nuestra Artist Collective will explore border relations through the often omitted lens of Latina artists with its inaugural exhibition, Fronteriza.
