WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: The Ripple Effect & IU South Bend Students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Coming together for a concert as we previewed the upcoming “If You Knew Me, You’d Love Me” concert that combines song and voice from The Ripple Effect Choir and the IUSB choir. 16 News Now Sunday Morning caught up with The Ripple Effect...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Piper
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Piper!. For more information about Piper watch the video above!. Piper is an active dog looking for a home, and if you are interested in adopting Piper...
WNDU
Folks in Michiana are stepping up to support those impacted by Ian
(WNDU) - Now more than ever, folks in Michiana are stepping up to help those dealing with Ian’s destruction in Florida. Viewrail in Goshen saw the impact this hurricane had on their warehouse in Punta Gorda, just outside of Fort Meyers, and they know they’re not the only ones going through this.
WNDU
Graff Bash kicks off in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 7th annual Graff Bash is underway. Taking place at Rio Park Events in South Bend, Graffiti artists, writers, and muralists gather to showcase their talents. Last year’s art was painted over with black paint Saturday morning, and the new murals are already starting to...
WNDU
South Bend Symphony Orchestra previews their October schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra stopped by the studio to talk with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. The group’s executive director talked about all the ways you can tune in to hear the symphony this month. Saturday, they had a string quartet play at the Morris, celebrating their centennial.
WNDU
Four Flags Apple Festival returns to Niles
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets. River Valley High School may have a small greenhouse, but they have some very big plans with recycled buckets. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Lafayette Building dates back to 1901, It’s said to be the first...
WNDU
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets
THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s a new school year- not only for kids and teachers, but also Martin’s Super Markets. Each month during the school year, Martin’s chooses a local school to receive a $1,000 One School at a Time grant. “They need extra funds to...
WNDU
South Bend History Museum celebrates Copshaholm at historic Oliver Gardens
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend History Museum celebrated 125 years of Copshaholm at a fundraising gala on Thursday. The gala took place at the historic Oliver Gardens. The gala marked the 125th anniversary of the year that JD and Anna Oliver, along with their four children, moved into their new home at 808 Washington St., later named Copshaholm.
WNDU
Morris 100 Festival underway in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Morris Performing Arts Center celebrated the completion of Phase One of renovations with a ribbon cutting and special presentation before the weekend’s Morris 100 Fest. From ceiling to floor, many new renovations have been made to the Morris Performing Arts Center, including brand-new...
WNDU
Plymouth’s historic REES Theatre reopens in grand fashion
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Plymouth’s historic REES Theatre is open after five years of renovations. The theatre in the heart of downtown Plymouth has been closed since 2009 when the theatre shut off the lights for good. However, heightened community interest stemming from a Lincoln Middle School class project was the catalyst for the renovation.
WNDU
City of South Bend seeks proposals for historic Lafayette Building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a fixer-upper of historic proportions. The Lafayette Building in downtown South Bend (115 S. Lafayette) is said to be the first-ever commercial office building in the city, in that it catered to multiple unrelated tenants. The building dates back to 1901. The last...
WNDU
John Beers Road to undergo repaving in Lincoln Township
LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you through Lincoln Township, there’s an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Construction began Friday on John Beers Road in Lincoln Township near Stevensville. The section, from Demorrow Road to Cleveland Avenue, which will undergo milling and resurfacing.
WNDU
Art reimagined: Graff Bash returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 7th annual Graff Bash takes place Saturday and Sunday outside Rio Park Events in South Bend. Muralists and graffiti artists will work together to paint new and unique art that will stand for the following year. The current murals from last year’s event will...
WNDU
Buchanan mural celebrates Hannah Roberts’ Olympic ride
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The finishing touches are drying on a new mural in Buchanan honoring an Olympian who was born and raised there. Hannah Roberts represented the United States and Michiana at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, bringing home silver in the BMX Freestyle. Jeff Zimmerman is the...
WNDU
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on South Bend’s northeast side. It happened near Rockne Drive and North Jacob Street around 9:30 Thursday night. An Indiana State Excise Officer had been following a suspect vehicle when the driver got out and fired...
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
WNDU
Pet Vet: Obesity
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The battle to stay in shape isn’t just for people, managing weight can be the same struggle with your pets as well. Our Pet Vet Doctor David Visser joined us on 16 Saturday Morning to give us the latest information on how to manage and help pets with obesity.
WNDU
Trunk-or-treating held at Mishawaka High School
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Mishawka High School on Saturday. The event was held by the Mishawka Education Foundation. It featured people and organizations handing out free goodies to kids in the high school parking lot. The event also featured hayrides, bouncy houses, and food...
WNDU
The REES Theatre reopens after 13 years with ‘REES for the stars’
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The REES Theatre is reopening for the first time in 13 years. “The theatre closed in 2009, December 22nd with a showing of Old Dogs, right before Christmas,” says Randy Danielson, Co-Chair of the REES Project Committee. Kicking off a week of ‘REES for the...
WNDU
Elkhart celebrates Hispanic Heritage Festival
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival in downtown Elkhart took place this weekend and celebrated Elkhart’s sister city, Apan, Mexico. Mexican food vendors and food trucks served people at the event, which served to showcase the city’s Latino community. “This is special for Elkhart because...
