What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Pizza Stop offers late-night pizza at new Richardson location
Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings at 4251 E. Renner Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Pizza Stop) Pizza Stop opened Sept. 14 in Richardson at 4251 E. Renner Road. According to its website, the pizza shop is operated by “two pizza-loving brothers” and recreates popular pizzas with a twist of western Asian flavors. Ownership said the business plans to hold a grand opening event sometime in October. Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings. 972-975-5555. www.pizzastoptexas.com.
These are the best German eateries & delis around Dallas: Yelp
When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you've got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
North Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium is Disneyland for pickle lovers
When North Texans think of pickles, often the first brand that pops in our minds is Best Maid. If you’re looking for the Disneyland for pickle people, take a trip to the Best Maid Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth!
Dallas Observer
Four Dallas Chefs Share Where They Dine for Breakfast
When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
Japanese ramen restaurant coming to Flower Mound
A new Japanese ramen spot is coming soon to Lakeside DFW in south Flower Mound. Ramen Akira will be located at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 120, next to The Tavern at Lakeside. With more than 20 years of experience, Chef Akira Imamura creates traditional Japanese ramen with a slight Italian twist at Ramen Akira, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. This will be Ramen Akira’s second location in North Texas.
Viral TikTok Shows 'People Don't Know How To Act' At New Texas H-E-B Store
The new store opened on September 21st.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This 19th-Century Victorian Has a Secret Door to Its Wine Cellar
There aren’t many homes like 2315 Routh St. left in Dallas. The three-story Victorian house was built in 1899 and has the appeal of “a time gone by,” listing agent Trey Bounds says. “It would not be out of place in a town like New Orleans or Shreveport.”
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership
A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site
DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
North Texas city named second-best place to live for families in America, Fortune reports
Ricky Bobby once said, "If you ain't first you're last." While that's true in racing and other such sports, being one of the best places to live in America is quite the win for any city with such a delegation.
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best spots for pancakes in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things needed for a great breakfast: eggs, bacon, potatoes, and, of course, pancakes. Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! It’s a great day to have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or the ever-so-popular, breakfast for dinner. Get your favorite mix going or head out to your favorite breakfast spot to get your fix in.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton updates entertainment lineup for 12th Annual Festival at the Switchyard
In this case, more is more, and even better because it’s free. The City of Carrollton is adding more entertainment to its free 12th annual Festival at the Switchyard to be held on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).
Arlington native, now a Florida resident, calls hurricanes a 'special kind of torture'
As Hurricane Ian repairs and clean-up are getting started in Florida, one North Texas native is observing a Florida hurricane at close range.
