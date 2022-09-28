ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings at 4251 E. Renner Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Pizza Stop) Pizza Stop opened Sept. 14 in Richardson at 4251 E. Renner Road. According to its website, the pizza shop is operated by “two pizza-loving brothers” and recreates popular pizzas with a twist of western Asian flavors. Ownership said the business plans to hold a grand opening event sometime in October. Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings. 972-975-5555. www.pizzastoptexas.com.
When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you've got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
A new Japanese ramen spot is coming soon to Lakeside DFW in south Flower Mound. Ramen Akira will be located at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 120, next to The Tavern at Lakeside. With more than 20 years of experience, Chef Akira Imamura creates traditional Japanese ramen with a slight Italian twist at Ramen Akira, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. This will be Ramen Akira’s second location in North Texas.
A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things needed for a great breakfast: eggs, bacon, potatoes, and, of course, pancakes. Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! It’s a great day to have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or the ever-so-popular, breakfast for dinner. Get your favorite mix going or head out to your favorite breakfast spot to get your fix in.
