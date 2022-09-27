Read full article on original website
CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International is one of the world's leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. The Company has a product portfolio of market-leading brands serving its customers' most demanding applications. CIRCOR markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners...
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc. is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling its partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing its differentiated offering.
RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)
RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 334 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York...
Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL)
Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada.
Gigcapital4 Inc (NASDAQ:GIG)
BigBear.ai helps governments and businesses make the decisions that change markets and define outcomes with AI that’s smart, composable and enterprise-ready. BigBear.ai.
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production
Japan said it is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to $322 million to back its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory
freightwaves.com
Echo acquires TransImpact’s managed logistics solutions business
Third-party logistics provider Echo Global Logistics has agreed to acquire the managed logistics solutions business of transportation and IT consultancy TransImpact for an undisclosed sum, TransImpact said late Tuesday. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, TransImpact said. TransImpact said the sale will allow...
microcapdaily.com
Wanderport Corp. (OTCMKTS: WDRP) Breaking Out as Co Announces its Moving into EV’s and EV Charging Stations
Wanderport Corp. (OTCMKTS: WDRP) is making an explosive run northbound in recent trading as the Company takes initial steps to enter the automotive sector. Its goal is to be an active participant in the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) space via manufacturing and distribution of components as well as EV related services. WDRP plans to accomplish this endeavor through partnerships and creating an equity portfolio of established companies that are currently serving this industry.
Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)
MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. MillerKnoll includes Herman Miller and Knoll, plus Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an...
waste360.com
Battle Motors Announces Series B Capital Raise of $150
New Philadelphia, OH & Los Angeles, CA — Battle Motors, formerly Crane Carrier Company (CCC), has completed a Series B investment round with $150 million in new growth capital from a cornerstone global institutional investor. This capital raise follows a $120 million Series A investment round announced in December 2021. “We have validated our strategic growth initiatives and the attractive sector fundamentals while identifying additional market opportunity,” said Michael Patterson, CEO of Battle Motors.
freightwaves.com
Carriers encouraged to adapt to customers’ needs as manufacturing shifts south
Since 2020, the U.S. has experienced extreme congestion at its ports, with vessels waiting for weeks, and sometimes months, to get unloaded. After two years of continued supply chain disruptions, companies are looking for more localized options to negate the impact of overseas shipment delays. Mexico’s proximity to the Americas...
PV Tech
Market share expectations for M10 modules rise again with speculation on PV industry standardization
PV InfoLink has updated its analysis of product market share based on different sizes of silicon wafers, indicating that, with M10 modules having a share exceeding 60% in the first half of the year, the overall figure for the format in 2022 has increased to 58%. With the analysts estimating the market share of 210 modules at just over 20% for the same period and, with some major players choosing to base investment in new technology cells on M10, the trend would suggest its continued growth to achieve mainstream status.
Should you buy Harmonic Inc. after a breakout to a new high?
Harmonic has gained 17% in a month, forcing a breakout. The company beat earnings estimates in the second quarter. Harmonic comes at a high valuation but remains attractive in the short and medium-term. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) had a stellar month of September. The stock has returned by more than 17%...
born2invest.com
Iveco Group Bets on Green Trucks from Indian Startup Blue Energy Motors
Iveco Group announced that through its subsidiary FPT Industrial, a global brand for powertrain systems, it will acquire a minority stake in India’s Blue Energy Commercial Vehicles Private, a Pune-based startup that is developing the production of clean-energy commercial vehicles under the Blue Energy Motors brand. FPT thus joins a Singaporean company in the startup’s capital that is said to have financed the company’s startup.
Should you buy Nexo after it acquired a stake in US Bank?
Nexo acquires a stake in a bank holding company that owns Summit National Bank. This will enhance Nexo’s US presence. NEXO has the potential to increase in value as a direct result of this. Nexo has acquired a stake in the bank holding company that owns Summit National Bank,...
Vitru Ltd. (NASDAQ:VTRU)
Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students. Vitru’s mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through...
With the IAG share price at 100p, is it a buy?
IAG (LON: IAG) share price crashed to the lowest level since November 2020 as concerns about cost rose. The shares have collapsed by more than 38% this year, meaning that they have underperformed the FTSE 100 and FTSE 100 indices. British Airways in a holding pattern. IAG Group is one...
Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)
Ero, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region.
Siemens First to Receive UL Listing for 120-Volt, Single Pole Solid-state Circuit Breaker
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Siemens is the first company to successfully receive UL listing for a 120-volt, single pole solid-state circuit breaker. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005023/en/ Siemens is the first company to successfully receive UL listing for a 120-volt, single pole solid-state circuit breaker. (Photo: Business Wire)
Microsoft stock price forecast: Raymond James sees a 25% upside
Raymond James resumes Microsoft at "outperform" with a PT of $300. Analyst Andrew Marok says it's better positioned for a recession. Microsoft stock is currently down about 30% versus the start of 2022. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down big this year as fears of inflation and aggressive rate hikes...
