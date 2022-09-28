Read full article on original website
This Collagen-Boosting Moisturizer Made My Mature Skin Firmer and More Radiant in 4 Weeks Flat
Collagen and elastin are to the skin what water is to the body. They fill and lift, provide the volume that combats sagging, and decrease the appearance of wrinkles. As we age, we lose both of these proteins, so we rely on our diets, our lifestyles, and—yes—our products to make up.
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.
UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.
Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale
There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have dubbed it “botox on a stick.” And...
Hair Styling Tricks Stylists Swear By To Hide Thinning: Curtain Bangs And More
While treatment for hair loss and thinning can be found through doctor visits, a healthier diet and nourishing hair products, you can still hide signs of weaker strands with clever styling tricks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and experts for 2 tips regarding hair styling, and to learn how curtain bangs and two clever updo hacks can transform your look. Read on for suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert, stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Amr Salem, scalp micropigmentation specialist and hair expert at INKredible Scalp.
Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Dark Spots ‘Disappear’
If you’ve already stocked up on more spot-lightening products that you can fit on your shelves, you know too well: dark spots are a stubborn skincare concern to treat. Dark spots on the skin, also known as hyperpigmentation, can come about for a number of reasons that include pregnancy, hormonal changes, exposure to UV light, and aging. No matter what the reason for them, it may be your constant skincare pursuit to help fade and get rid of them. Dealing with dark spots can be frustrating, but knowing which ingredients the experts themselves rely on to lighten spots can help. Dermatologists swear by this serum to make dark spots disappear.
I’m a dermatologist – the simple anti-aging method I swear by, it prevents a common mistake that can harm your skin
THIS skincare expert has revealed how she protects her skin by following an easy anti-aging routine. Dermatologist Dr Lindsey MD has shared a video with her viewers encouraging them to rescue their skin and give the simple method a go. The TikToker known as @dermduru kicks off her video by...
Shoppers Say This Skin-Tightening Tool Eliminates Wrinkles & Acne in 4 Days—& It’s 40% Off Ahead of Prime Day
If you’re behind on trying the latest trendy skincare tools, the upcoming weeks are your opportunity to change that. Amazon has already discounted countless products for its Prime Early Access Sale (AKA the second Prime Day this year) including the top-selling Beauty Bar 24k Golden Facial Massager. The shopping event officially begins October 11, but we’d recommend snatching this one up while it’s already on sale for a limited time. The skin-tightening tool is sure to put thoughts of botox on the back burner; the product is built to make your face look younger and fresher without chemicals or irritation. It helps...
This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’
Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
How To Reverse Visible Summer Sun Damage, According To A Dermatological Nurse
Utilize a combination of at-home skin care products and in-office treatments to rid your skin of dark spots, fine wrinkles and more.
Shoppers Are Ditching Mascara Thanks to This Serum That Produces ‘Thicker, Fuller & Darker’ Lashes & It’s on Sale
There’s nothing I won’t do to make my lashes look longer, thicker and fuller. If you tell me about a life-changing mascara you saw from a TikTok, chances are I’ve already bought it in bulk. The same goes for effective eyelash growth serums, like the GrandeLash one that Brooke Shields loves so much. There’s another product that people love just as much as that one, though, and it just so happens to be discounted ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Thanks to an influx of early deals, you can shop beauty staples and skincare favorites at discount already, including RapidLash’s...
This ‘Liquid Gold’ Anti-Wrinkle Concentrate Makes Skin Look ‘Sooo Youthful’ & It’s Part of a Major Sale
When it comes to beauty sales, not all discounts are created equal. More often than not, retailers will tout huge savings, yet only offer up a measly 10 percent off. (Which, for the record, is basically what every brand offers up when you first sign up for their emails and newsletters, so no thank you.) However, there are some stores that we can rely on for major savings. Among them: Ren Skincare. You might recognize the brand for its incredibly popular dark spot corrector. Shoppers call it a savior product thanks to its ability to minimize the appearance of these marks “even...
Woman's unique fake tan removal method leaves people baffled
If you've ever attempted to scrub fake tan off for over an hour in the shower then you'll know the wonder of a new fake tan removal trick. But TikTokers Victoria and Jacqui Hondrou - collectively known as @hondroutwins - have baffled some users after coming up with a way of removing any excess tan from one of the biggest problem areas - your hands.
I Tried This Refillable 'Time Rewind Retinol Serum' — Here's How It Works
Before my post as the shopping editor here at SheKnows, I was a beauty writer for many years. Yes, it’s just as fabulous as it sounds — I played with makeup and skincare every day. But in all seriousness, I consider myself lucky that I spent my 9-5 job testing some of the best beauty and skincare products on the market, while sharing their benefits with thousands of readers. So, when the chance came to test a new innovative beauty line, I couldn’t resist. I’ve seen my share of “efficient” brands that claim superb results, but Exponent Beauty blew me away. This new...
7 best water flossers for cleaner, healthier teeth and gums
We all know we should be flossing once a day as part of our oral health routine. But it’s an all-too-easy step to skip when we’re rushing out the door or exhausted and desperate to fall into bed. Traditional dental floss can also be hard to use correctly, especially if you’ve had certain dental work including crowns and braces, and it’s non-biodegradable so not a great choice for the environment.A water flosser – also known as an oral irrigator – sprays a high-pressure jet of water between your teeth to clean the spaces brushing misses and removes food and bacteria....
The Anti-Aging Brand Nicole Kidman Uses for “Smooth and Hydrated” Skin Starts at Just $20
Nicole Kidman is well on her way to becoming a beauty mogul. Not only is the actress an investor and brand advocate for Vegamour, she’s also a brand ambassador and strategic partner for skincare brand Seratopical Revolution. I hadn’t heard of the brand until recently. Obviously, Nicole Kidman was...
Unexpected Benefits Of Adding Chamomile To Your Skin Care Routine
Aside from consuming it, chamomile is known to do wonders for the skin. In fact, some unexpected benefits may be more useful than you think.
