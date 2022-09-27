Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Migos Lets Offset Go Completely? Quavo, Takeoff Releasing New Album Without Rapper
Even though Migos doesn't confirm that Offset is no longer a part of the trio anymore, it appears that the two remaining members Quavo and Takeoff are the only ones active within the group as they recently announced their upcoming collaboration album without the other rapper. According to Uproxx, the...
Review: Dixson forges a sweet R&B sound on album ’004Daisy’
“004Daisy,” Dixson (Roc Nation) Dixson embraces modernity and forges a sweet new R&B sound on his third album, “004Daisy.”. The Atlanta native is a seasoned producer and songwriter with a decorated catalog working with artists like Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Pharrell and Yebba. Most recently, Dixson, also...
Hypebae
Best Music of September: Rosalía, Bomba Estéreo, Cardi B and More
With September came fall, National Hispanic Heritage Month and of course, great music. The ninth month in the calendar usually sets the tone for the rest of the year; it’s often full of anticipation for cozy weather, the holidays, get-togethers and in this case, some of 2022’s best music releases so far. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite singles and albums released in September. While our list features musicians from all around the world, we’ve also highlighted several of our favorite Hispanic and Latinx artists to celebrate their positive contribution to music, culture and community. For the full playlist, keep scrolling below.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
Coolio, “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper, Dies at 59
Coolio, the rapper best known for his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died, report TMZ and Rolling Stone. Citing his longtime manager, TMZ alleged that the rapper passed away unexpectedly while at a friend’s house on Wednesday night (September 28). He was 59 years old. Born Artis...
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Coolio, Grammy Award-winning rapper, dead at 59
Coolio, the legendary West Coast rapper, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 59. Los Angeles Police Department Public Information Officer Jeffrey Lee confirmed to Fox News Digital that the investigation is "a non suspicious death at this time." The musician, whose full name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., found...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Extends Apple Music Dominance With Success Of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2”
Cardi B added to her record for most number ones for a female artist with the success of “Tomorrow 2.”. Cardi B has earned her 11th chart-topping single on Apple Music with the remix of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” single, “Tomorrow 2.” The song reached number one on “Apple Music’s Top 100: USA” just two days after releasing on Friday, September 23. This feat extends her lead as the female artist with the most number ones on the chart.
Happy Birthday Don Cornelius: Classic Soul Train Performances By Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 & More [Watch]
Legendary TV personality Don Cornelius was born on this day in 1936. Cornelius changed the face of black entertainment as creator and host of Soul Train, which celebrated black music and dance like nothing else before.
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
HipHopDX.com
Just Blaze Revisits Ghostface Killah's Influence On JAY-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls"
Just Blaze has revisited Ghostface Killah‘s influence on JAY-Z‘s hit single, “Girls, Girls, Girls,” in a new interview — check it out below. The super producer has previously shared that he created the beat for the 2001 track with Tony Starks in mind, but during an appearance on People’s Party With Talib Kweli, he offered additional details about the connection.
musictimes.com
GRAMMY Awards 2023 Album of the Year Billboard Predictions: Who's Leading?
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards is becoming one of the most-anticipated music events in 2023 next to Rihanna's huge music comeback through the Super Bowl Halftime Show. With the GRAMMY eligibility period ending soon, Billboard has released their early predictions on who they think will be nominated for the biggest award of the night - Album of the Year.
Lil Baby, Tyler the Creator, G-Eazy Turn Out for Black Music Action Coalition Gala as Jon Platt, Kevin Liles Deliver Poignant Speeches
Lil Baby was recognized with the Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday night at the Music in Action Awards Gala. After being introduced with a video congratulations from his mother Lashawn Jones and Quality Control Music Group founder Pierre Thomas (pictured above at left alongside Lil Baby and QC’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee) as well as a letter written by Quincy Jones, the rapper took the stage in a dapper velvet black suit, which he paired with some reading glasses on stage. “Not only have you made music history and impacted the course of modern hip-hop,...
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla Among the Show’s Performers
The BET Hip Hop Awards host some unforgettable performances by some of the biggest names in the industry. In 2022, artists like Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla will take the BET Hip Hop Awards stage.
Gizmodo
Nicki Minaj Claims Conspiracy Over Music Video Age-Restriction
Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to share that the music video for her song “Likkle Miss Remix” featuring dancehall artist Skeng has been age-restricted on YouTube. While that would definitely upset most artists, Minaj claims that the age-restriction is a plot to prevent her from raking in views.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Hits Studio With Chief Keef After ‘G.O.A.T.’ Praise
Juelz Santana gave Chief Keef his flowers earlier this summer and the pair of rhymers have now linked up for a studio session. Footage of Sosa and the Dipset rapper together in the studio surfaced over the weekend, following Chief Keef’s performance at Rolling Loud NYC on Friday night (September 23).
