Workers rush to take second jobs: 'I felt I had no choice'
Jude Harford says she would rather not have a second job, especially as she has young children, but as living costs soar she felt she had no choice. "Everything is ridiculously expensive right now," the mum-of-two from Poole says. "We need the extra money." Research seen by the BBC suggests...
Seniors are stuck home alone as health aides flee for higher-paying jobs
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Racked with nausea and unable to leave the bathroom, Acey Hofflander muttered in confusion. Her husband tried to press a damp washcloth against her neck, his hands trembling and weak from Parkinson’s disease. “What’s happening? What’s going on?” Acey mumbled. Their roles...
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
Majority Of Workers Say Inflation Outpaces Pay
(Charlotte, NC) -- A majority of U.S. workers say that the cost of living is outpacing their salary. That's according to a new survey out by Bank of America. It found that over 70-percent of American workers thought inflation was outpacing their pay in July, which was up from 58-percent in February. The poll also found that 80-percent of workers were worried about inflation, over 60-percent were stressed about their own finances, and financial wellness was at a five-year low. However, just around 20-percent of those surveyed said they worked additional hours or searched for higher-paying jobs. This data comes as the U.S. continues to see high inflation, with cost of food and energy spiking around the country.
Paid parental leave isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s smart business
For US employers, offering parental leave – where one or both parents are allowed to take extended time off to tend for a new child – can be a tricky issue. Not so in the UK, Japan, Germany, France and most other rich countries around the world, where parents – including fathers in some cases – can take significant time off after a child is born, with part of their compensation being covered by the government.
More Than Half of U.S. Frontline Workers Ready to Walk
At a time when the supply chain industry is already faced with the labor shortage and driver shortage, now the pressures of a post-COVID-19 world are forcing many frontline workers in the United States to rethink their jobs, according to a new survey from SafetyCulture. In fact, more than half...
Teachers, Nurses, and Child-Care Workers Have Had Enough
The country is in the midst of a burnout crisis. In a recent American Psychological Association Work and Well-Being Survey, large proportions of American workers said that they felt stressed on the job (79 percent), plagued by physical fatigue (44 percent), cognitive weariness (36 percent), emotional exhaustion (32 percent), and a lack of interest, motivation, or energy (26 percent). Such measures are up significantly since the pandemic hit.
Quiet Quitting; How Employers Can Avoid the Unmotivated Employee
Office disscussion about plansTiffany Tillema / 4T Studios. Quiet Quitting has been around since the first employer hired the first employee. The official term is work-to-rule when employees work only in their defined hours and designated work role. No overtime, no helping others, and never giving 110%. The Term "Quiet Quitting" was initially used at a Texas A & M symposium in 2009, and afterward, it was used by those in the writing and economy sectors to describe persons that did the job asked and nothing more. The term came back into the spotlight earlier this year when a TikTok post went viral over the subject. Ask an employer, and they may blame the laziness of the newer generations, kids that don't want to work or have no loyalty. Ask the employee, and they blame bad supervisors or employers for pushing them to work extra hours or to do work beyond their job description, causing burnout and exhaustion. Either way, it can be a sore subject for everyone.
