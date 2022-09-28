Office disscussion about plansTiffany Tillema / 4T Studios. Quiet Quitting has been around since the first employer hired the first employee. The official term is work-to-rule when employees work only in their defined hours and designated work role. No overtime, no helping others, and never giving 110%. The Term "Quiet Quitting" was initially used at a Texas A & M symposium in 2009, and afterward, it was used by those in the writing and economy sectors to describe persons that did the job asked and nothing more. The term came back into the spotlight earlier this year when a TikTok post went viral over the subject. Ask an employer, and they may blame the laziness of the newer generations, kids that don't want to work or have no loyalty. Ask the employee, and they blame bad supervisors or employers for pushing them to work extra hours or to do work beyond their job description, causing burnout and exhaustion. Either way, it can be a sore subject for everyone.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO