Read full article on original website
Related
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
electrek.co
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car
Tata Motors, an India-based automaker, has launched a new small hatchback all-electric vehicle starting at just over $10,000. The Indian auto market has been lagging behind its peers when it comes to electrification. This is due to many factors, but not the least of which is the fact that the...
MotorAuthority
2023 Nissan Ariya costs $44,485, promises 304-mile range
It seems like forever since Nissan first took the covers off the 2023 Ariya—the debut was in mid-2020—but the small electric crossover is close to making its showroom appearance, with Nissan confirming the start of sales this fall. Anyone hoping for Nissan's originally promised starting price of around...
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
torquenews.com
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
Nio Eyes Eating BMW, Mercedes' Lunch In Europe With Same Strategy It Uses To One-Up EV Rivals In China
Tesla Inc TSLA rival Nio Inc NIO is eyeing a share of Europe's electric vehicle market by introducing battery leasing and swapping networks to cut costs for its customers. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker is planning to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside the country by 2025, most of them in Europe, the company's president told Reuters. Nio aims to take on the likes of BMW BMWYY, Mercedes MBGAF and Volkswagen VWAGY.
Digital Trends
2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron first drive: the predictable and traditional EV SUV we need
Audi, like so much of the car industry, dipped its toe into EV production starting with splashy, aspirational models. The E-Tron SUV and E-Tron GT sport sedan are stunning and powerful, but even the more mainstream of the two starts at $71,000. With sights set on shifting a large portion of its production to EVs, it’s this car, the 2023 Q4 E-Tron, that is Audi’s most significant EV yet.
msn.com
Volkswagen to price Porsche IPO at the high end
Volkswagen said Wednesday that it is pricing the Porsche initial public offering at €82.50 a share, which will raise approximately €9.4 billion. The price is at the top end of Volkswagen’s original price estimate, and values the company at roughly €75 billion. The publicly traded company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Cheaper BMW i4 base model with 70 kWh battery and 281 electric horsepower to launch later this year
Despite disrupted supply chains and the resulting steep prices, electric cars are selling like hotcakes in many markets around the world. Apparently, this also applies to the stylish BMW i4, whose cheapest model variant, the so-called "eDrive40", currently starts at a list price of US$55,900 in the US. However, the upcoming introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive base model with a smaller battery will soon lower the entry level price for the luxurious electric sedan that is currently built in Munich, Germany.
torquenews.com
Model 3 RWD, With LFP Batteries, Is Most Efficient Car
The Model 3 RWD, with LFP Batteries is the most efficient EV of 2022, according to the Department of Energy website. Model 3 RWD, With LFP Batteries, Is Most Efficient Car. The Tesla Model 3, a single motor, rear-wheel drive vehicle with LFP batteries (Lithium-Iron-Phosphate), is the most efficient vehicle on the Department of Energy's highest MPGe list for 2022 electric vehicles. Tesla's Model Y, Model S, and Model X were also on the list as well.
Motley Fool
Why Ford Shares Dropped Today
Ford is showing shareholders it is committed to both its electric vehicle future as well as continuing to offer internal combustion engine vehicles. The company is also seeking a new trial after it was found liable in a $1.7 billion verdict last month. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Porsche celebrates Europe’s largest IPO in over a decade as Volkswagen prepares to use funds for charge at Tesla
Porsche CEO Oliver Blume and finance chief Lutz Meschke celebrate Europe's largest single IPO issue since 2011. The maker of the 911 sports car is valued at over €75 billion. Europe celebrated its largest initial public offering in over a decade after shares in luxury sports car manufacturer Porsche...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Angry Horner slams claims Red Bull broke F1 budget cap
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hit back at what he called "fictitious claims" by rivals that his team breached Formula One's budget cap last year
theevreport.com
Charge Cars debuts all-new Charge ’67 EV
The Charge ’67 is manufactured from all-new parts, boasts classic looks, carbon fiber bodywork, 536-horsepower, and more. Los Angeles – Charge Cars, the London-based company, is bringing its all-new electric-powered machine to the United States for the first time. The US launch of the Charge ’67 will take place at the legendary Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in late October, followed by a series of events across the West Coast and beyond, headlined by the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.
Porsche Initial Public Offering Goes Official In Germany
Porsche's Initial Public Offering (IPO) launched today in Germany, and according to The New York Times, it's off to a good start. The IPO hit the German Stock Exchange and has become one of the biggest IPOs ever for Europe. At launch, Porsche AG had a valuation of $72 million....
Comments / 0