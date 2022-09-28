Read full article on original website
Boxabl Casita Available for Viewing
"On September 19th, at 5:00 am, a factory-built casita home was lifted off a flatbed truck and set up within 2 hours in the Mesquite Plaza on Mesquite Boulevard. It was manufactured by a company called Boxabl out of North Las Vegas using an automotive assembly line production system developed in partnership with Porsche Consulting.
Law Enforcement Showcased
Local families and area residents turned out in force to the annual Mesquite Night Out event held on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21 on the west field of the Mesquite Recreation Center. The event proved to be an outstanding show of law-enforcement, emergency response and public safety personnel and equipment. What’s more it was a real crowd pleaser.
Trial Looms On Wolf Creek, VVWD Dispute
An ongoing legal dispute between Paradise Canyon, LLC, owner of the Wolf Creek Golf Course in Mesquite, and the Virgin Valley Water District (VVWD) is expected to go to trial in the next couple of weeks. The dispute has been ongoing since 2018. The outcome of the trial could have...
MVPAC To Return With Short Season
After nearly a two year hiatus, the Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council (MVPAC) is pleased to announce there will be a 2022-23 season!. The MVPAC hasn’t had any performances since the early spring of 2020, explained MVPAC President Charlie Cooper. “We had just completed the Missoula Children’s Theater production...
Manhunt Over, Search Continues for Evading Suspect in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they have one in custody and are still looking for another, but are no longer conducting an active manhunt for that suspect. This all began Wednesday morning in the area of Riverside Drive and River Road when a male fled from a moped police had stopped in the area. That moped had crashed. A female is in custody. The suspect at large is described as a white male, average build, dark hair, long gray basketball shorts, a black tank top that reads "Champion." He was wearing a black hat, black backpack and one white shoe. If you see him, call St. George Police.
Earthquake Felt In Mesquite
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit 30 miles east-southeast of Littlefield, Arizona at approximately 3:18pm on Monday (September 19, 2022). Folks in St. George, Utah, which is 31 miles north of the epicenter, reported feeling the disturbance. There were even reports of people feeling the quake as far away as Mesquite, Nevada.
Bunkerville After School Program For Kids
An after-school recreation program at the Bunkerville Community Center is offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 pm for children ages 6-13. It is a drop-in program, run by Clark County Parks and Recreation. The program is free but parents must register their kids before they can participate.
Pirates Beat Rams, 45-7
The Moapa Valley High School Football team returned to Jeff Keel stadium on Friday night, Sept. 23, for their first home game in over three weeks. The Pirates trounced the visiting Rancho High School team in the game, 45-7. The Pirates returned with a 5-0 record, a 21 game win...
