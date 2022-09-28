Read full article on original website
Related
mvprogress.com
Annual Perkins Field Airport Day October 8
Perkins Field Flying Club is hosting its second Airport Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8:30 am-2:00 pm at Perkins Field Airport in Overton. There will be plenty for community members to do. Perhaps most exciting is a free flight above Moapa Valley for kids. “Similar to last year’s...
mvprogress.com
Bunkerville After School Program For Kids
An after-school recreation program at the Bunkerville Community Center is offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 pm for children ages 6-13. It is a drop-in program, run by Clark County Parks and Recreation. The program is free but parents must register their kids before they can participate.
mvprogress.com
The Progress Welcomes A New Team Member
The Progress newspaper welcomes a new member to its team in Mesquite. Long-time Mesquite resident Sandi Boyce has joined the staff and will be the newspaper’s Advertising Consultant in the Virgin Valley area. “We are excited to have Sandi aboard in working with local business owners with their advertising...
mvprogress.com
Boxabl Tiny Homes On Display In Mesquite
A throng of City officials and media converged at the Mesquite Plaza parking lot on Thursday, Sept. 22, for the introduction of a local exhibition of Boxabl homes by its founder Galiano Tiramani. The 375 square foot Boxabl Home, generally known as a “tiny home,” was set up for display...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mvprogress.com
Trial Looms On Wolf Creek, VVWD Dispute
An ongoing legal dispute between Paradise Canyon, LLC, owner of the Wolf Creek Golf Course in Mesquite, and the Virgin Valley Water District (VVWD) is expected to go to trial in the next couple of weeks. The dispute has been ongoing since 2018. The outcome of the trial could have...
mvprogress.com
Pirates Beat Rams, 45-7
The Moapa Valley High School Football team returned to Jeff Keel stadium on Friday night, Sept. 23, for their first home game in over three weeks. The Pirates trounced the visiting Rancho High School team in the game, 45-7. The Pirates returned with a 5-0 record, a 21 game win...
mvprogress.com
Pirates Outlast Bulldogs In Defensive Struggle
The Moapa Valley High School Girls Soccer team traveled up the highway to face off against the rival Virgin Valley High School squad on Monday, Sept. 19. Despite being outshot by the hometown Dawgs the Pirates came away with a hard-earned 1-0 victory. The Pirates struck goal in the 69...
Comments / 0