mvprogress.com
Trial Looms On Wolf Creek, VVWD Dispute
An ongoing legal dispute between Paradise Canyon, LLC, owner of the Wolf Creek Golf Course in Mesquite, and the Virgin Valley Water District (VVWD) is expected to go to trial in the next couple of weeks. The dispute has been ongoing since 2018. The outcome of the trial could have...
mvprogress.com
Boxabl Tiny Homes On Display In Mesquite
A throng of City officials and media converged at the Mesquite Plaza parking lot on Thursday, Sept. 22, for the introduction of a local exhibition of Boxabl homes by its founder Galiano Tiramani. The 375 square foot Boxabl Home, generally known as a “tiny home,” was set up for display...
mvprogress.com
MVPAC To Return With Short Season
After nearly a two year hiatus, the Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council (MVPAC) is pleased to announce there will be a 2022-23 season!. The MVPAC hasn’t had any performances since the early spring of 2020, explained MVPAC President Charlie Cooper. “We had just completed the Missoula Children’s Theater production...
mvprogress.com
Bunkerville After School Program For Kids
An after-school recreation program at the Bunkerville Community Center is offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 pm for children ages 6-13. It is a drop-in program, run by Clark County Parks and Recreation. The program is free but parents must register their kids before they can participate.
mvprogress.com
Pirates Beat Rams, 45-7
The Moapa Valley High School Football team returned to Jeff Keel stadium on Friday night, Sept. 23, for their first home game in over three weeks. The Pirates trounced the visiting Rancho High School team in the game, 45-7. The Pirates returned with a 5-0 record, a 21 game win...
mvprogress.com
Pirates Outlast Bulldogs In Defensive Struggle
The Moapa Valley High School Girls Soccer team traveled up the highway to face off against the rival Virgin Valley High School squad on Monday, Sept. 19. Despite being outshot by the hometown Dawgs the Pirates came away with a hard-earned 1-0 victory. The Pirates struck goal in the 69...
