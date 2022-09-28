Toronto Team Stax

Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile will catch for right-hander Triston McKenzie on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Rays. Austin Hedges returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maile for 5.6 FanDuel...
Angels' Ohtani has no-hitter broken up in 8th vs Athletics
Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics before Conner Capel singled with two outs to break it up
From Sixto Sanchez’s surgery to roster returns, a lengthy Marlins transaction update
The Miami Marlins gave a slew of injury and transaction updates prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at American Family Field.
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wednesday's game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season.
Michael Massey on bench Thursday for Royals' matinee
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Nicky Lopez will move to second base in place of Massey while Bobby Witt Jr. starts at shortstop and bats second. Witt has a $3,800...
Ronald Guzman finally makes first pitching appearance at Triple-A
Guzman had been working since June in an attempt to become a two-way player, and he finally made his debut at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wednesday, walking two and striking out one.
Yasmani Grandal sitting for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Grandal will move to the bench on Friday with Carlos Perez catching for right-hander Davis Martin. Perez will bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project...
Sean Murphy sitting Friday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Murphy is being replaced behind the plate by Shea Langeliers versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. In 596 plate appearances this season, Murphy has a .249 batting average with a .761 OPS,...
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
SF Giants: Evan Longoria leads offensive barrage in 10-4 win over Dbacks
SF Giants veteran Evan Longoria led a four-homer night that got them above .500 for the first time since August 17th.
Seattle Mariners place catcher Curt Casali on paternity leave
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali was set to be placed on paternity leave Friday with Brian O’Keefe to be called
