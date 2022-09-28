ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias batting second for Rockies on Friday

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Iglesias will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat second versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Elehuris Montero moves to the bench. Iglesias is batting 0.297 this season in 455...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Amed Rosario resting on Friday evening

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario is not starting in Friday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Rosario will watch from the bench after Tyler Freeman was named Cleveland's starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 515 batted balls this season, Rosario has produced a 4.5% barrel rate and a .307 expected...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Padres take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (77-79, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (86-70, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (2-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (16-7, 3.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 191 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -204, White Sox +171;...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Sean Murphy sitting Friday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Murphy is being replaced behind the plate by Shea Langeliers versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. In 596 plate appearances this season, Murphy has a .249 batting average with a .761 OPS,...
OAKLAND, CA

