Pujols hits 701st homer, Flaherty pitches Cards past Pirates
Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, Jack Flaherty allowed one run in six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Friday night.
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
MLive.com
Tigers place Willi Castro on injured list, call up rookie infielder for debut
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers recalled infielder/outfielder Brendon Davis from Triple-A Toledo on Friday. Davis will take the spot of Willi Castro, who suffered a hamstring injury while running out a double on Thursday. Castro, 25, finishes the season with a .241 average and .651 OPS (88 OPS+) with 18...
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wednesday's game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season.
From Sixto Sanchez’s surgery to roster returns, a lengthy Marlins transaction update
The Miami Marlins gave a slew of injury and transaction updates prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at American Family Field.
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias batting second for Rockies on Friday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Iglesias will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat second versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Elehuris Montero moves to the bench. Iglesias is batting 0.297 this season in 455...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Amed Rosario resting on Friday evening
Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario is not starting in Friday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Rosario will watch from the bench after Tyler Freeman was named Cleveland's starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 515 batted balls this season, Rosario has produced a 4.5% barrel rate and a .307 expected...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
FOX Sports
Padres take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series
Chicago White Sox (77-79, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (86-70, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (2-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (16-7, 3.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 191 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -204, White Sox +171;...
numberfire.com
Sean Murphy sitting Friday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Murphy is being replaced behind the plate by Shea Langeliers versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. In 596 plate appearances this season, Murphy has a .249 batting average with a .761 OPS,...
Ronald Guzman finally makes first pitching appearance at Triple-A
Guzman had been working since June in an attempt to become a two-way player, and he finally made his debut at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wednesday, walking two and striking out one.
SF Giants: Evan Longoria leads offensive barrage in 10-4 win over Dbacks
SF Giants veteran Evan Longoria led a four-homer night that got them above .500 for the first time since August 17th.
