WATERFLOW – The cawing of crows filled the air on Wednesday morning at the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station outside of Farmington. Normally, workers must wear earplugs as they walk through the plant because the machinery is so noisy. But in the final hours before the generating station completely shut down on Wednesday, parts of the facility were nearly silent, making it easy to hear the echoey calls of birds roosting in the cavernous plant.

FARMINGTON, NM ・ 7 HOURS AGO