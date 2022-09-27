Read full article on original website
Locals call it “Sawdust Mountain”; Colorado says it’s a fire hazard
Outside Dolores, in southwest Colorado, sits a giant woodpile that locals refer to as Sawdust Mountain or Fire Mountain or other choice words that might offend sensitive ears. The pile of logs, wood chips and sawdust — known as a slash pile — left behind by a shuttered mill is larger than an average Denver city block, and neighbors say it’s a danger and an eyesore.
It’s lights out at the San Juan Generating Station
WATERFLOW – The cawing of crows filled the air on Wednesday morning at the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station outside of Farmington. Normally, workers must wear earplugs as they walk through the plant because the machinery is so noisy. But in the final hours before the generating station completely shut down on Wednesday, parts of the facility were nearly silent, making it easy to hear the echoey calls of birds roosting in the cavernous plant.
City Council to discuss homeless options at special meeting Thursday, 9/29
City Council will host a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at council chambers, 949 East Second Ave., to continue discussions regarding the unhoused in Durango in light of the pending closure of Purple Cliffs. “Although the county fairgrounds parking lot has been mentioned as a possible site...
New Mexico man killed in crash on SH 158
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Midland County. According to DPS, the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. Juvencio Juarez-Marquez, 37, of Farmington, New Mexico was driving a truck east on SH 158. Another truck towing a trailer was...
New Mexico man charged in girlfriend’s murder on the Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Mexico man has been charged with his girlfriend’s death on the Navajo Nation. On Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced that they have charged Evan Haceesa, 30, with murder in Indian Country. According to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the FBI, Haceesa attacked...
Shiprock High School ROTC instructor accused of raping two students
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee at a Navajo Nation high school is accused of raping two special needs students and getting one of them pregnant. The allegations against Ira Harris surfaced in January while he was an ROTC instructor at Shiprock High School. According to court documents, he was having sex with a 16-year-old student who […]
