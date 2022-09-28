Miami Team Stax

Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez sitting for Boston on Friday
Boston Red Sox infielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hernandez will move to the bench on Friday with Jarren Duran starting in center field. Duran will bat first versus right-hander Alek Manoah and the Blue Jays. numberFire's models project...
Sandy Alcantara's 8 K's not enough as Brewers sneak past Marlins 1-0
AP - Corbin Burnes outpitched Sandy Alcantara, striking out seven in eight innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.Milwaukee (84-73) remained a half-game back of the Phillies for the third NL wild-card spot. Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak earlier in the day with a victory over the Nationals in Washington.Burnes (12-8) allowed four hits and lowered his ERA to 2.98. Devin Williams struck out three and worked around a pair of walks in the ninth for his 15th save.Alcantara (14-9) struck out eight over his eight innings of work and held...
FNTD 2022 Week #7 Recap
It’s Week 7 of Friday Night Touchdown in Northeast Ohio. Here are some intriguing matchups to keep a close eye on Friday night.
numberfire.com
Tigers place Willi Castro (hamstring) on 10-day injured list on Friday
Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday. Castro will miss time with a left hamstring strain. Expect Victor Reyes to log more at-bats while Castro is out. According to Baseball Savant on 287 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 3.5% barrel...
⚾ Royals swept in Detroit, drop to last place in AL Central
DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 on Thursday for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring...
numberfire.com
Spencer Torkelson operating first base for Tigers on Friday evening
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is batting sixth in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Torkelson will man first base after Harold Castro was shifted to third and Jeimer Candelario was given a breather at home. In a matchup against right-hander Joe Ryan, our models project Torkelson to score...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
Sandy Alcantara makes franchise history with epic feat vs. Brewers
It has been a season of swings and quite a few misses for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. That continued Friday night when he struck out his 200th batter of the season. The Marlins right-hander became the first pitcher in team history to fan 200 batters in multiple seasons. Alcantara achieved the feat early in the game when he struck out Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning.
Titusville Herald
Friday's Scores
IMG Academy-Blue vs. Jones, ccd. Madison County vs. Ed White, ccd. Orlando Freedom vs. Oak Ridge, ccd. Trenton vs. Chiefland, ccd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
milb.com
Blue Wahoos rally once again to win SL crown
Even though Pensacola clinched the Southern League first-half title, it was an uphill battle all throughout the playoffs. The Marlins’ Double-A affiliate lost the first game of the semifinals to reigning champions Montgomery, and had to grind out back-to-back one-run wins to stay alive. In the Finals, they dropped the first game to Tennessee and rode a seven-run frame to take Game 2.
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo sitting Thursday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo is being replaced in left field by Trayce Thompson versus Padres starter Steven Wilson. In 393 plate appearances this season, Gallo has a .164 batting average with a...
Avon football rides dynamic offense to 63-42 win over Olmsted Falls
The Eagles accumulated nearly 800 yards of total offense to hold off the Bulldogs
MLB
From tacos to pitches, Dodgers prospect brings the heat
As a teenager growing up in the small town of Tepatitlán de Morelos in the Mexican state of Jalisco, Dodgers pitching prospect Octavio Becerra had a jammed-packed schedule: he went to school in the mornings, trained in the afternoons and spent evenings working. And it wasn’t any job: He was delivering meals and chopping up meat at his uncle’s taquería -- a restaurant specializing in tacos.
