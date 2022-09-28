ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Enrique Hernandez sitting for Boston on Friday

Boston Red Sox infielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hernandez will move to the bench on Friday with Jarren Duran starting in center field. Duran will bat first versus right-hander Alek Manoah and the Blue Jays. numberFire's models project...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Miami

Sandy Alcantara's 8 K's not enough as Brewers sneak past Marlins 1-0

AP - Corbin Burnes outpitched Sandy Alcantara, striking out seven in eight innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.Milwaukee (84-73) remained a half-game back of the Phillies for the third NL wild-card spot. Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak earlier in the day with a victory over the Nationals in Washington.Burnes (12-8) allowed four hits and lowered his ERA to 2.98. Devin Williams struck out three and worked around a pair of walks in the ninth for his 15th save.Alcantara (14-9) struck out eight over his eight innings of work and held...
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Miami Team Stax
numberfire.com

Tigers place Willi Castro (hamstring) on 10-day injured list on Friday

Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday. Castro will miss time with a left hamstring strain. Expect Victor Reyes to log more at-bats while Castro is out. According to Baseball Savant on 287 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 3.5% barrel...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Spencer Torkelson operating first base for Tigers on Friday evening

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is batting sixth in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Torkelson will man first base after Harold Castro was shifted to third and Jeimer Candelario was given a breather at home. In a matchup against right-hander Joe Ryan, our models project Torkelson to score...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
OAKLAND, CA
ClutchPoints

Sandy Alcantara makes franchise history with epic feat vs. Brewers

It has been a season of swings and quite a few misses for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. That continued Friday night when he struck out his 200th batter of the season. The Marlins right-hander became the first pitcher in team history to fan 200 batters in multiple seasons. Alcantara achieved the feat early in the game when he struck out Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning.
MIAMI, FL
Titusville Herald

Friday's Scores

IMG Academy-Blue vs. Jones, ccd. Madison County vs. Ed White, ccd. Orlando Freedom vs. Oak Ridge, ccd. Trenton vs. Chiefland, ccd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
milb.com

Blue Wahoos rally once again to win SL crown

Even though Pensacola clinched the Southern League first-half title, it was an uphill battle all throughout the playoffs. The Marlins’ Double-A affiliate lost the first game of the semifinals to reigning champions Montgomery, and had to grind out back-to-back one-run wins to stay alive. In the Finals, they dropped the first game to Tennessee and rode a seven-run frame to take Game 2.
PENSACOLA, FL
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo sitting Thursday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo is being replaced in left field by Trayce Thompson versus Padres starter Steven Wilson. In 393 plate appearances this season, Gallo has a .164 batting average with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

From tacos to pitches, Dodgers prospect brings the heat

As a teenager growing up in the small town of Tepatitlán de Morelos in the Mexican state of Jalisco, Dodgers pitching prospect Octavio Becerra had a jammed-packed schedule: he went to school in the mornings, trained in the afternoons and spent evenings working. And it wasn’t any job: He was delivering meals and chopping up meat at his uncle’s taquería -- a restaurant specializing in tacos.
LOS ANGELES, CA

