Player of the Week: Warhorses' Smith has 'another big night'
Barnwell head football coach Dwayne Garrick's postgame comments after Friday night's 42-19 win over Silver Bluff contained a simple, familiar refrain. This one was worded a little differently than in previous weeks, but the meaning was the same - Tyler Smith had another big night. The third-ranked Warhorses' senior running...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Hurricane Ian moves S.C. Gamecock Game To Thursday Night
Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog’s game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell defeats Williston 5-2 in tennis
The Barnwell Warhorses traveled to Williston on a bright, sunny Saturday morning for a tennis match-up against local rivals, the Williston-Elko Blue Devils. The two teams have faced each other in many close battles over the years, but this one was won by Barnwell, 5-2. In number one singles, Katilyn...
kool1027.com
South Carolina And SC State Game Has Been Moved
In college football, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the SC State Bulldogs were supposed to play this coming Saturday, but with Hurricane Ian heading this way, USC has decided to move the game to Thursday night. You can listen to all the action starting with the Gamecock Gameday pregame show at 4pm on 98.7 FM and 1590AM Carolina’s Country Classics kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is set for 7pm.
saturdaytradition.com
College football game in Week 5 switches date, time due to Hurricane Ian impact
Due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, one college football team along the coast will be moving its game time. South Carolina will be moving its game to Thursday night, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET from a Saturday afternoon kick. Ray Tanner, South Carolina’s athletic director discussed the impact...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Thomas Layne Kinsey Birth
John Thomas Kinsey Jr. and Kendyl Baxley Kinsey of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their son, Thomas Layne Kinsey. He was born on June 29, 2022 at 6:07 p.m. at Piedmont Augusta. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Collins win Yard of the Month award
Congratulations to Jim and Karen Collins on winning Ivy Garden Club “Yard of the Month” for September 2022. Located at 5396 Springfield Road, Williston.
South Carolina NIL Collective To Secure $25K for Every WBB Player
Through the years, NCAA champion head coach Dawn Staley has advocated for elevated investment in women’s college basketball. Less than a year after she led her team to a national championship, the South Carolina community has heard her. A name, image, and likeness collective at South Carolina called Garnet...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Buddy Pough has hilarious response about schedule change helping his SC State team
Buddy Pough, head coach of the South Carolina State Bulldogs football team, did not hold back in his interview with ABC Columbia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, but the game has been moved to Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. When asked if this change would perhaps benefit his team, Pough had this to say: “We had plenty of days to prepare for UCF and that didn’t help.”
abccolumbia.com
Television info released for SC State-South Carolina game
The South Carolina State at South Carolina football game scheduled for noon on Saturday in Columbia has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ian, it was announced today. SEC Network will televise the game with Dave Neal handling the play-by-play, Aaron Murray serving...
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Aaron Odom Sr.
BARNWELL - A funeral service for Aaron Odom Sr. of Barnwell, South Carolina, will be held at 12:00 post meridian, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Jordan Baptist Church (2141 Jordan Road, Barnwell). The burial will be held at Jordan Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the pandemic and CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
Aiken County under tropical storm warning due to Ian
Aiken County was under a tropical storm warning Thursday evening as Ian headed toward South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. Based on the cyclone’s projected path, however, forecasters believed that this area would be safe from the worst of any bad weather. “We have a pretty good feeling...
Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell native pinned colonel in U.S. Army
Rodney D. McCutcheon was pinned with the rank of Colonel in the United States Army roughly two miles away from the Red Oak Rd. home he grew up in. Surrounded by his family, friends, and the community who has known him since his youth, Colonel McCutcheon accepted his promotion at the El BAB Shrine Club in Barnwell.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
Gov. Henry McMaster in Aiken: Critical race theory has no place in South Carolina
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday afternoon that there's no place for critical race theory in South Carolina's schools. McMaster, a Republican who has been the state's governor since 2017, addressed critical race theory Tuesday afternoon at the monthly meeting of the Aiken Republican Club. Critical race theory is defined...
Multiple rabid animals found in the Upstate
State officials say, that multiple wild animals found in South Carolina tested positive for rabies this week. DHEC says, a total of four animals tested positive, three of them were found here in the Upstate.
wach.com
Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
