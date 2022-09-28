ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnwell, SC

Aiken Standard

Player of the Week: Warhorses' Smith has 'another big night'

Barnwell head football coach Dwayne Garrick's postgame comments after Friday night's 42-19 win over Silver Bluff contained a simple, familiar refrain. This one was worded a little differently than in previous weeks, but the meaning was the same - Tyler Smith had another big night. The third-ranked Warhorses' senior running...
BARNWELL, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Hurricane Ian moves S.C. Gamecock Game To Thursday Night

Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog’s game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell defeats Williston 5-2 in tennis

The Barnwell Warhorses traveled to Williston on a bright, sunny Saturday morning for a tennis match-up against local rivals, the Williston-Elko Blue Devils. The two teams have faced each other in many close battles over the years, but this one was won by Barnwell, 5-2. In number one singles, Katilyn...
WILLISTON, SC
kool1027.com

South Carolina And SC State Game Has Been Moved

In college football, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the SC State Bulldogs were supposed to play this coming Saturday, but with Hurricane Ian heading this way, USC has decided to move the game to Thursday night. You can listen to all the action starting with the Gamecock Gameday pregame show at 4pm on 98.7 FM and 1590AM Carolina’s Country Classics kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is set for 7pm.
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Thomas Layne Kinsey Birth

John Thomas Kinsey Jr. and Kendyl Baxley Kinsey of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their son, Thomas Layne Kinsey. He was born on June 29, 2022 at 6:07 p.m. at Piedmont Augusta. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
BARNWELL, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Collins win Yard of the Month award

Congratulations to Jim and Karen Collins on winning Ivy Garden Club “Yard of the Month” for September 2022. Located at 5396 Springfield Road, Williston.
WILLISTON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Buddy Pough has hilarious response about schedule change helping his SC State team

Buddy Pough, head coach of the South Carolina State Bulldogs football team, did not hold back in his interview with ABC Columbia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, but the game has been moved to Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. When asked if this change would perhaps benefit his team, Pough had this to say: “We had plenty of days to prepare for UCF and that didn’t help.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Television info released for SC State-South Carolina game

The South Carolina State at South Carolina football game scheduled for noon on Saturday in Columbia has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ian, it was announced today. SEC Network will televise the game with Dave Neal handling the play-by-play, Aaron Murray serving...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Aaron Odom Sr.

BARNWELL - A funeral service for Aaron Odom Sr. of Barnwell, South Carolina, will be held at 12:00 post meridian, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Jordan Baptist Church (2141 Jordan Road, Barnwell). The burial will be held at Jordan Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the pandemic and CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place.
BARNWELL, SC
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
AIKEN, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell native pinned colonel in U.S. Army

Rodney D. McCutcheon was pinned with the rank of Colonel in the United States Army roughly two miles away from the Red Oak Rd. home he grew up in. Surrounded by his family, friends, and the community who has known him since his youth, Colonel McCutcheon accepted his promotion at the El BAB Shrine Club in Barnwell.
BARNWELL, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
COLUMBIA, SC

