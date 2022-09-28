ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Centre Daily

How J.D. Davis Has Fared Since Being Traded by New York Mets

NEW YORK - You never really know what you have until It's gone. This old adage is proving to be the case with ex-Mets third baseman/DH J.D. Davis, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants at the deadline and has since torn the cover off the ball. On August...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols handling designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base and Alec Burleson was benched. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Pujols hits 701st homer, Flaherty pitches Cards past Pirates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, Jack Flaherty allowed one run in six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Friday night. Pujols mashed a slider from Johan Oveido 398 feet to left field in the fourth inning, his 22nd homer of the season. In his first game against his former teammate, Oviedo became the 456th different pitcher Pujols has homered against. Pujols hadn’t homered in a week since hitting Nos. 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday. After a lengthy standing ovation, Pujols came out of the dugout and tipped his cap to the sellout crowd.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Miguel Vargas a late addition to Dodgers' Thursday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Vargas was originally slated to begin Thursday's game on the bench. However, that has changed with Trayce Thompson's scratch. Now, Vargas will start in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Steven Wilson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal sitting for Chicago on Friday

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Grandal will move to the bench on Friday with Carlos Perez catching for right-hander Davis Martin. Perez will bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Marlins to start 4-game series

Miami Marlins (64-91, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-7, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -180, Marlins +160; over/under is 7 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Dodgers host the Rockies to start 6-game series

Colorado Rockies (65-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Clayton Kershaw sharp, MLB-best Dodgers rout Rockies 10-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw went six scoreless innings in his next-to-last start before the playoffs and the Los Angeles Dodgers had an eight-run fourth inning in a 10-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run, Mookie Betts had a pair of doubles among his three hits and Chris Taylor also had three hits as the Dodgers improved their franchise-best record to 109-48. Los Angeles wrapped up the best record in baseball earlier Friday when the Houston Astros lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, giving the Dodgers a home game for a potential Game 7 of the World Series. “We’re taking care of business right now,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The challenge now is we have five games to finish out and play well. As far as home-field advantage throughout (the playoffs), we’ve done that.”
DENVER, CO

