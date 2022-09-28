LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw went six scoreless innings in his next-to-last start before the playoffs and the Los Angeles Dodgers had an eight-run fourth inning in a 10-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run, Mookie Betts had a pair of doubles among his three hits and Chris Taylor also had three hits as the Dodgers improved their franchise-best record to 109-48. Los Angeles wrapped up the best record in baseball earlier Friday when the Houston Astros lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, giving the Dodgers a home game for a potential Game 7 of the World Series. “We’re taking care of business right now,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The challenge now is we have five games to finish out and play well. As far as home-field advantage throughout (the playoffs), we’ve done that.”

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO