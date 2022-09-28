ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Sean Murphy sitting Friday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Murphy is being replaced behind the plate by Shea Langeliers versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. In 596 plate appearances this season, Murphy has a .249 batting average with a .761 OPS,...
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
