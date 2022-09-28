LITTLEFIELD — Knotted at one set apiece, Farmville Central and Ayden-Grifton were even once again at 23 apiece in a pivotal third set Tuesday night. The Jaguars then won back-to-back points to take the set on their way to securing a 25-15, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18 volleyball victory in a battle of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference’s top two teams. With the win, Farmville Central not only avenged its lone conference...

FARMVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO