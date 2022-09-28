ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 7 Football Friday Night Scoreboard

As Hurricane Ian is making its way inland, many CSRA high school football teams are adjusting their Friday night football schedules this week with games being played on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Daily Reflector

High School Volleyball: Jaguars surge past Chargers

LITTLEFIELD — Knotted at one set apiece, Farmville Central and Ayden-Grifton were even once again at 23 apiece in a pivotal third set Tuesday night. The Jaguars then won back-to-back points to take the set on their way to securing a 25-15, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18 volleyball victory in a battle of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference’s top two teams. With the win, Farmville Central not only avenged its lone conference...
FARMVILLE, NC
