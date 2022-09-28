Read full article on original website
Related
Week 7 Football Friday Night Scoreboard
As Hurricane Ian is making its way inland, many CSRA high school football teams are adjusting their Friday night football schedules this week with games being played on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.
fearthestingihs.org
Boys Junior Varsity Football beats Richland Northeast 34 – 0
Great night for the young Jackets as they blow out Richland Northeast 34-0 at home! Next up for Irmo are the Blazers from Ridge View next Thursday night. Game time is 6:00pm.
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups
Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama. Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region. Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV...
High School Volleyball: Jaguars surge past Chargers
LITTLEFIELD — Knotted at one set apiece, Farmville Central and Ayden-Grifton were even once again at 23 apiece in a pivotal third set Tuesday night. The Jaguars then won back-to-back points to take the set on their way to securing a 25-15, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18 volleyball victory in a battle of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference’s top two teams. With the win, Farmville Central not only avenged its lone conference...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sydney Polen's goal lifts Loudonville over Northwestern in girls soccer
Two teams with winning records and stout defenses often a have a soccer match decided by a single goal. And that is exactly what played out in Loudonville Thursday evening when the Redbirds hosted Northwestern in girls soccer. Sydney Polen’s 146th career goal at the 8:35 mark of the first...
Comments / 0