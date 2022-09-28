Read full article on original website
South Side Sox
Halfway to April Fools’ Day: White Sox win, 3-1, remain two games behind Cleveland in division race
[Don’t stumble out of the box here, people, scroll up to the top or all the way down to the bottom if you get lost.]. With a well-played, 3-1 win at San Diego on Friday night, the White Sox kept pace with the Cleveland Guardians and remained just two games back in the AL Central.
NBC San Diego
Padres Playoff Push Stalls, San Diego Loses 3rd Straight Game
Scoreboard watching and scoring runs, neither is working very well for the Padres recently. The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 1-0, while the San Diego Padres scored just 1 run in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. As a result of the Brewers win and the Padres 3-1 defeat against the White Sox, San Diego's magic number to clinch a National League wildcard playoff spot remained at 3 games.
ESPN
Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3
SAN DIEGO -- — Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres' march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye...
numberfire.com
Yasmani Grandal sitting for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Grandal will move to the bench on Friday with Carlos Perez catching for right-hander Davis Martin. Perez will bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project...
FOX Sports
Padres take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series
Chicago White Sox (77-79, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (86-70, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (2-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (16-7, 3.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 191 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -204, White Sox +171;...
dodgerblue.com
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Trayce Thompson Back With Team
The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a six-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with their magic number to secure home-field advantage through the World Series down to one. The Dodgers are in the midst of a record-setting season but one in which they are just 8-5 against the...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
FOX Sports
Dodgers host the Rockies to start 6-game series
Colorado Rockies (65-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies...
Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo
Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks’ weekend series in San Francisco
When: 1:05 p.m., Saturday. Where: AT&T Park, San Francisco. Pitchers: Diamondbacks RHP Drey Jameson (2-0, 0.98) vs. Giants TBA. TV/Radio: Bally Sports Arizona/KMVP-FM (98.7), KHOV-FM (105.1). Jameson fired 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball against the Giants when he faced them on Sunday at Chase Field, pitching effectively despite not...
