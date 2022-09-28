ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnwell, SC

WJBF

Week 7 Football Friday Night Scoreboard

As Hurricane Ian is making its way inland, many CSRA high school football teams are adjusting their Friday night football schedules this week with games being played on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.
AUGUSTA, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell defeats Williston 5-2 in tennis

The Barnwell Warhorses traveled to Williston on a bright, sunny Saturday morning for a tennis match-up against local rivals, the Williston-Elko Blue Devils. The two teams have faced each other in many close battles over the years, but this one was won by Barnwell, 5-2. In number one singles, Katilyn...
WILLISTON, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

War Eagles soar over Hawks 27-7 at Blackville homecoming

The Blackville-Hilda Hawks suffered a homecoming loss Sept. 23 as they were outsoared by the Wagener-Salley War Eagles. Blackville had moments when they looked good, but could not keep pace with the War Eagles who earned the 27-7 victory.
BLACKVILLE, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell volleyball wins 2 of 3 matches

The Barnwell Warhorse volleyball team played three matches last week. The Horses defeated local rival Blackville-Hilda 25-9, 25-18, and 25-21 on Monday. On Tuesday, Barnwell beat region foe Ridgeland 25-4, 25-10, and 25-11. The Warhorses fell a little short on Thursday, losing to Woodland 24-26, 14-25, and 23-25.
BARNWELL, SC
kool1027.com

South Carolina And SC State Game Has Been Moved

In college football, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the SC State Bulldogs were supposed to play this coming Saturday, but with Hurricane Ian heading this way, USC has decided to move the game to Thursday night. You can listen to all the action starting with the Gamecock Gameday pregame show at 4pm on 98.7 FM and 1590AM Carolina’s Country Classics kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is set for 7pm.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Buddy Pough has hilarious response about schedule change helping his SC State team

Buddy Pough, head coach of the South Carolina State Bulldogs football team, did not hold back in his interview with ABC Columbia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, but the game has been moved to Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. When asked if this change would perhaps benefit his team, Pough had this to say: “We had plenty of days to prepare for UCF and that didn’t help.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer jokes that decision to cancel classes over hurricane 'isn't my call'

Shane Beamer would probably cancel classes if he could. Hurricane Ian is looking like it will be landing very near to Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have already moved their football game against SC State to Thursday in stead of Saturday in effort to get out in front of the storm, which is projected to be Category 3-4 as of Tuesday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Television info released for SC State-South Carolina game

The South Carolina State at South Carolina football game scheduled for noon on Saturday in Columbia has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ian, it was announced today. SEC Network will televise the game with Dave Neal handling the play-by-play, Aaron Murray serving...
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Aaron Odom Sr.

BARNWELL - A funeral service for Aaron Odom Sr. of Barnwell, South Carolina, will be held at 12:00 post meridian, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Jordan Baptist Church (2141 Jordan Road, Barnwell). The burial will be held at Jordan Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the pandemic and CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place.
BARNWELL, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Judy T. McClary

HILDA - A Celebration of Life Service for Judy Towne McClary, 70, of Hilda, will be held at 1 o’clock p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Reverend Jeremy Creech officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29650.
HILDA, SC
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

Collins win Yard of the Month award

Congratulations to Jim and Karen Collins on winning Ivy Garden Club “Yard of the Month” for September 2022. Located at 5396 Springfield Road, Williston.
WILLISTON, SC
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Antique Emporium closes in downtown Aiken after 20 years

After 20 years of business, the Antique Emporium in downtown Aiken has closed. According to Antique Emporium store owner Beverly Brown-Huff, it has been a great 20 years. Huff moved the Antique Emporium to Aiken from the previous shop location in Augusta 20 years ago. In 2002, Huff closed the her store on Broad Street to open a smaller store in Aiken.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High level outflow clouds will move into the CSRA today, but we will stay dry. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be cooler than average with highs in the mid-70s. Cloudy skies and breezy conditions Thursday, but still mostly...
AUGUSTA, GA

