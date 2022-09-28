Read full article on original website
Week 7 Football Friday Night Scoreboard
As Hurricane Ian is making its way inland, many CSRA high school football teams are adjusting their Friday night football schedules this week with games being played on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell defeats Williston 5-2 in tennis
The Barnwell Warhorses traveled to Williston on a bright, sunny Saturday morning for a tennis match-up against local rivals, the Williston-Elko Blue Devils. The two teams have faced each other in many close battles over the years, but this one was won by Barnwell, 5-2. In number one singles, Katilyn...
thepeoplesentinel.com
War Eagles soar over Hawks 27-7 at Blackville homecoming
The Blackville-Hilda Hawks suffered a homecoming loss Sept. 23 as they were outsoared by the Wagener-Salley War Eagles. Blackville had moments when they looked good, but could not keep pace with the War Eagles who earned the 27-7 victory.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell volleyball wins 2 of 3 matches
The Barnwell Warhorse volleyball team played three matches last week. The Horses defeated local rival Blackville-Hilda 25-9, 25-18, and 25-21 on Monday. On Tuesday, Barnwell beat region foe Ridgeland 25-4, 25-10, and 25-11. The Warhorses fell a little short on Thursday, losing to Woodland 24-26, 14-25, and 23-25.
footballscoop.com
South Carolina's Shane Beamer says college games are too long, "all for speeding them up"
Shane Beamer had programmed his DVR. South Carolina’s second-year head coach knew he would have all of the Gamecocks’ in-stadium video angles available for his review of last Saturday’s win against Charlotte, but Beamer had intended to watch a replay of the ESPNU TV broadcast. Beamer felt...
South Carolina NIL Collective To Secure $25K for Every WBB Player
Through the years, NCAA champion head coach Dawn Staley has advocated for elevated investment in women’s college basketball. Less than a year after she led her team to a national championship, the South Carolina community has heard her. A name, image, and likeness collective at South Carolina called Garnet...
saturdaytradition.com
College football game in Week 5 switches date, time due to Hurricane Ian impact
Due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, one college football team along the coast will be moving its game time. South Carolina will be moving its game to Thursday night, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET from a Saturday afternoon kick. Ray Tanner, South Carolina’s athletic director discussed the impact...
Ironman triathletes give advice to anyone wanting to participate in swim portion of race
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A 13-mile run. 56-miles on a bicycle. But some say the toughest part of an Ironman event, is the 1.2 mile swim. Tamika Rouse competed in the swim portion for the first time this year. “I had a lot of nerves I was scared and because I never swim without holding my […]
kool1027.com
South Carolina And SC State Game Has Been Moved
In college football, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the SC State Bulldogs were supposed to play this coming Saturday, but with Hurricane Ian heading this way, USC has decided to move the game to Thursday night. You can listen to all the action starting with the Gamecock Gameday pregame show at 4pm on 98.7 FM and 1590AM Carolina’s Country Classics kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is set for 7pm.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Buddy Pough has hilarious response about schedule change helping his SC State team
Buddy Pough, head coach of the South Carolina State Bulldogs football team, did not hold back in his interview with ABC Columbia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, but the game has been moved to Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. When asked if this change would perhaps benefit his team, Pough had this to say: “We had plenty of days to prepare for UCF and that didn’t help.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer jokes that decision to cancel classes over hurricane 'isn't my call'
Shane Beamer would probably cancel classes if he could. Hurricane Ian is looking like it will be landing very near to Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have already moved their football game against SC State to Thursday in stead of Saturday in effort to get out in front of the storm, which is projected to be Category 3-4 as of Tuesday afternoon.
abccolumbia.com
Television info released for SC State-South Carolina game
The South Carolina State at South Carolina football game scheduled for noon on Saturday in Columbia has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ian, it was announced today. SEC Network will televise the game with Dave Neal handling the play-by-play, Aaron Murray serving...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Aaron Odom Sr.
BARNWELL - A funeral service for Aaron Odom Sr. of Barnwell, South Carolina, will be held at 12:00 post meridian, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Jordan Baptist Church (2141 Jordan Road, Barnwell). The burial will be held at Jordan Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the pandemic and CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Judy T. McClary
HILDA - A Celebration of Life Service for Judy Towne McClary, 70, of Hilda, will be held at 1 o’clock p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Reverend Jeremy Creech officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29650.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
WRDW-TV
Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Collins win Yard of the Month award
Congratulations to Jim and Karen Collins on winning Ivy Garden Club “Yard of the Month” for September 2022. Located at 5396 Springfield Road, Williston.
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
Antique Emporium closes in downtown Aiken after 20 years
After 20 years of business, the Antique Emporium in downtown Aiken has closed. According to Antique Emporium store owner Beverly Brown-Huff, it has been a great 20 years. Huff moved the Antique Emporium to Aiken from the previous shop location in Augusta 20 years ago. In 2002, Huff closed the her store on Broad Street to open a smaller store in Aiken.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High level outflow clouds will move into the CSRA today, but we will stay dry. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be cooler than average with highs in the mid-70s. Cloudy skies and breezy conditions Thursday, but still mostly...
