thepeoplesentinel.com
Judy T. McClary
HILDA - A Celebration of Life Service for Judy Towne McClary, 70, of Hilda, will be held at 1 o’clock p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Reverend Jeremy Creech officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29650.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Aaron Odom Sr.
BARNWELL - A funeral service for Aaron Odom Sr. of Barnwell, South Carolina, will be held at 12:00 post meridian, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Jordan Baptist Church (2141 Jordan Road, Barnwell). The burial will be held at Jordan Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the pandemic and CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Thomas Layne Kinsey Birth
John Thomas Kinsey Jr. and Kendyl Baxley Kinsey of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their son, Thomas Layne Kinsey. He was born on June 29, 2022 at 6:07 p.m. at Piedmont Augusta. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Edward Alexander Carroll
WILLISTON - Funeral services for Edward Alexander Carroll, 59, of Williston, will be held at 1 o’clock p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Victory Baptist Church with the Reverend Josh Tesch officiating; burial will follow at the Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery by the airport at 3:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the church.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Addie Moody celebrates 102nd birthday
PruittHealth Barnwell celebrated the 102nd birthday of Mrs. Addie Evelyn “Abbo” Moody on Friday, September 23, 2022, one day before her actual birthday on Saturday, Sept. 24. Born on Sept. 24, 1920, she is the daughter of the late Anion Joe and Addie Grubbs Bonds. She grew up in Hilda with her seven siblings, but moved to the Kline area after marrying Ralph W. Moody, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II. She moved to PruittHealth Barnwell after Ralph’s death. She is the oldest living member of Reedy Branch Baptist Church.
WRDW-TV
Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
WRDW-TV
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant was issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks. Wednesday night, Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Berry was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. He will be held pending his transfer to the Aiken County Detention Center.
carolinapanorama.com
Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center
On Sunday, October 22, 2022, Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center will move to a new, state-of-the-art sanctuary and church campus located at 1323 Winyah Drive in Columbia, SC 29203. The Sanctuary Dedication Ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 PM and open to the public. In an interview on the John Lakin & Friends Show, Bishop Dr. David E. Tompkins, Sr., Founder and Senior Pastor, provided perspective regarding the church’s move to the new campus by saying, “We trusted God, and He did exactly what He said He would do!”
blufftontoday.com
News About Town
Board-certified physician treated patients in Hampton County for 24 years. When Dr. Tim Pearce started practicing medicine in Beaufort, he was introduced to the community as the “young surgeon.” Nearly four decades later, he has earned a new title. “I have proudly taken up the mantle of being...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Blackville residents voice police concerns
Before celebrating the birthday of Blackville Town Council member Ann Pernell with the community, the Blackville Town Council held their monthly meeting to inform and hear from the community. Police Presence on ‘The Hill’
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Mercy!
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Mercy! She is our Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline. This sweet lab-pittie mix is 8-years-old and was owner surrendered to the shelter at no fault of her own. Mercy is the perfect pooch for someone looking for a best furry friend to cuddle with, vent to, take for car rides, and give lots of love.
wfxg.com
Aiken County in need of more EMS workers to handle call volume
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - You call 911 and expect help to be on the way fast. But, what happens when help gets delayed? Aiken County says they need more EMS personnel. Overall, the area averages more than 23,000 calls a year. That's county and private combined. Officials expect that number to increase with time and say they need the help before that happens.
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Augusta family advances on episode of Family Feud
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta family featured on Family Feud won on their first night of the show. Our morning team got another exclusive preview of the family's second night on the show. Catch new episodes of Family Feud weeknights at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on FOX54.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
WJCL
Fallen Officer: South Carolina police department announces passing following training exercise
A South Carolina community is in mourning after the loss of a police officer. The Columbia Police Department says one of its police officers passed away Saturday. The department says Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. According...
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
"We don’t know if our home is still there," Hurricane evacuees flee to Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Florida evacuees from Hurricane Ian are on the road, many stopping in Orangeburg County along the way. Carl and Terry Lamitie have lived in Florida for fourteen years and say they've never experienced anything like this. “Very scary yesterday morning. They had closed down our...
ACSO looking for individual who fled car accident in Beech Island
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual who fled the scene of a car accident. According to authorities, the crash happened in the area of Blackstone Camp Road and Storm Branch Road in Beech Island. Investigators say that they have determined that the crashed vehicle has been […]
Aiken public schools, colleges monitoring Hurricane Ian
The Aiken County Public School District is monitoring Hurricane Ian closely to see what impact it may have on the area. According to Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communications and community partnerships for the school district, as of Tuesday there are no changes to the school schedule. "The safety of...
