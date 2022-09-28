On Sunday, October 22, 2022, Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center will move to a new, state-of-the-art sanctuary and church campus located at 1323 Winyah Drive in Columbia, SC 29203. The Sanctuary Dedication Ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 PM and open to the public. In an interview on the John Lakin & Friends Show, Bishop Dr. David E. Tompkins, Sr., Founder and Senior Pastor, provided perspective regarding the church’s move to the new campus by saying, “We trusted God, and He did exactly what He said He would do!”

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO