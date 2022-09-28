ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Election: Sustainable Transportation Advocates Survey Bay Area Candidates

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In six weeks voters throughout the Bay Area will be heading to the polls (if...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Legislative Update: No Tax Credit for Living Car-light and Other Newsom Vetoes

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. It’s down to the wire. Governor Gavin Newsom has until midnight Friday to work through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines: Power Play Edition

The day started with a press release from the Biden administration telling us that New York State had (finally) qualified for our share of $1.5 billion to help build electric vehicle chargers across the country. (We were the last state to qualify.) The White House statement mentioned New York’s “Electric...
QUEENS, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Legislative Update: Newsom Signs Bill Giving Pedestrians Priority at Signals

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Governor Newsom has signed A.B. 2264 from Assemblymember Richard Bloom. This new law will require...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines

Mayor Breed Seeks Fed Funding for Downtown Caltrain Extension (SFChron) Results of Chronicle’s Attempt to Ride All Transit in One Day (SFChron) MTC Adopts Transit Housing Policy (DailyRepublic) Retreading the Politics of High Speed Rail (SFGate) Rider Swings Axe at Muni Driver (KTVU) Car-Free Valencia is Back (SFStandard) The...
CALIFORNIA STATE

