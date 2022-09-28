Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe impressive, but role to be determined: ‘I think the talent is off the charts’
The Portland Trail Blazers’ undeniable tanking job last season netted them the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, which they used to select wing Shaedon Sharpe from the University of Kentucky, where he played exactly zero minutes. Jumping on a 19-year-old with zero college experience was certainly...
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors at the top, Jazz bringing up the rear with the preseason here
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 preseason is starting, teams are pretty much set with their rosters. The Golden
Rockets take realistic approach to upcoming season
As the Rockets met with the media before leaving for Lake Charles to start training camp on Tuesday, they did so without stating any lofty goals or declaring the 2022-23 season a championship or bust campaign.
Ranking the 10 best Phoenix Suns players of all time, including Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns are currently one of the best teams in the NBA. The Suns were added to the league
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
A Rockets Duo Is Hoping To Be Even Better This Season
No one can deny that the Houston Rockets had a rough season last year. They ended as the 15th team in the West with a record of just 20-62. Sadly, things likely won’t be a lot better this year because the team lost one of its biggest stars, Christian Wood, in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
Rockets Training Camp: Stephen Silas Delighted By Team Conditioning
LAKE CHARLES — When the Houston Rockets held practice on Tuesday, Coach Stephen Silas said this was the best first day of training camp he had ever experienced. "Today was all about setting a tone and teaching," Silas said. "As I said on Monday, it's going to be a day-by-day thing for us."
Houston Rockets Training Camp Day 2: Reality Check Sets In
Despite some encouraging moments, day 2 of training camp brought frustration to the Houston Rockets during practice.
As training camp begins, Rockets look to set tone, establish culture
LAKE CHARLES, La. – One look at the majority of players on the Legacy Center court at McNeese State University, and you might believe they were in their junior or senior years of college and preparing for the upcoming season of NCAA basketball. Yet, these young men were not...
‘Letting it fly, not worrying about the result’: The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star
CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.
