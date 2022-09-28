When it comes to beer, there are three categories of people: those who hate all beer, those who drink whatever is available, and those who take their beer very seriously. The serious beer people have probably tried all the different types of beer, including IPAs, lagers, sours and stouts. There are those with their favorite, hard-to-find craft beers, but they also like to try new things, and living in a beer-loving city makes a great home base or travel destination. Curious about which cities in the US are the best for beer lovers? What about the worst cities? Look no further: there’s a map for that.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO