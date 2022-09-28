Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines CARE a Lot
The CARES Act, CARES II and the American Rescue Plan Act pumped $70 billion into U.S. transit agencies who struggled when farebox revenues declined by half during the pandemic. But the money wasn’t distributed evenly, with smaller agencies getting a bigger share— and now it’s starting to running out. (Eno Center for Transportation)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Wednesday’s Headlines: Power Play Edition
The day started with a press release from the Biden administration telling us that New York State had (finally) qualified for our share of $1.5 billion to help build electric vehicle chargers across the country. (We were the last state to qualify.) The White House statement mentioned New York’s “Electric...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines: Mayoral Mercy Mission Edition
It is a longstanding tradition that New York City mayors head to the Caribbean in times of great disasters. And as New Yorkers, we support such efforts to help our neighbors, both here and overseas. So we were pleased that Mayor Adams rushed to Puerto Rico to help the frequently...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
Transportation Board Members Signed Mayor Breed’s Resignation Letters (SFStandard) Attempting to Ride all of Bay Area’s Transit Agencies (SFChron) Caltrain’s Electrics (SFExaminer, SFGate) BART’s Short Story Contest, Caltrain (RailwayAge) BART Housing in Berkeley City Council Race (Berkeleyside) Cities Want Robo Cars Removed from Streets (SFGate, TheRegister)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Thursday’s Headlines: The MTA Blows Its Congestion Pricing Analysis Edition
How did the MTA turn the flexible; visionary; time-, money-, and environment-saving, congestion-pricing plan into a “dog” that everyone is kicking — erroneously — as “a money grab that will cut traffic only in Manhattan”?. Streetsblog contributor Charles Komanoff laid out the many deficiencies...
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Update: United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services
More information has been made public regarding USPS strategies moving forward from the Post Office itself, including the proposed rebuilding and restructuring of older and less efficient buildings.
Experts Debate: Will Amazon Replace the United States Post Office (USPS) As a National Delivery Office?
The concern is controversial favorable treatment of Amazon by the USPS, coupled with the government agency’s current business challenges, have enhanced a potentially unsustainable business model for the federal delivery entity.
FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.
Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.
More than 700 rescues in Florida as ‘historic storm’ heads towards South Carolina - live
In a press conference, Ron DeSantis said food, water and other supplies are being distributed to those who did not evacuate. Report: Hurricane Ian hits with ‘catastrophic’ wind and rain
Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October
NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. Amazon said that beginning in...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Election: Sustainable Transportation Advocates Survey Bay Area Candidates
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In six weeks voters throughout the Bay Area will be heading to the polls (if...
Action News Jax
Amazon to boost front-line workers’ average hourly pay by $1 to $19
SEATTLE — Warehouse and delivery drivers for Amazon will soon see a pay bump as the online retail giant prepares for the pending holiday crunch amid a tight labor market. Seattle-based Amazon’s average starting pay for front-line U.S. employees will increase to more than $19 per hour from $18 per hour, the company confirmed Wednesday in a blog post.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
AM Carroll: ‘I’m Willing to Take the Heat’ to Support Congestion Pricing
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, traffic in Manhattan was already unsustainable, eating up time and harming our economy and the environment not to mention our mental health. In response, the New York State legislature voted to approve congestion pricing in 2019, but it has not yet been implemented. Now car ownership is up, transit use is down, and for-hire vehicles and delivery trucks clog our streets like never before.
Home Depot Workers Want To Form The Chain’s First Store Union
A Home Depot store in Northeast Philadelphia could soon become the home-improvement chain’s very first to unionize, giving yet another boost to an energized U.S. labor movement that’s tackling the retail sector. Vince Quiles, who works in the store’s receiving department, filed a petition this week for a...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Study: Downtown Congestion is Still Down — And It Could Help Explain Roadway Dangers
Downtown rush hour has still not roared back to pre-pandemic levels even as car travel surges in the suburbs, a new study finds — and it may help explain why traffic deaths have stayed so stubbornly high in U.S. communities. According to the transportation analytics firm Streetlight, the number...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Advocates Hope D.C.’s Proposed Right-On-Red Ban Will Inspire National Reform
The nation’s capital is poised to become the second major city in the United States to repeal a dangerous law that allowed drivers to make right turns at red lights — and some advocates believe other communities are overdue to follow. In a preliminary vote last week, the...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Legislative Update: Newsom Signs Bill Giving Pedestrians Priority at Signals
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Governor Newsom has signed A.B. 2264 from Assemblymember Richard Bloom. This new law will require...
This Map Shows The Best (Craft) Beer Cities In The US
When it comes to beer, there are three categories of people: those who hate all beer, those who drink whatever is available, and those who take their beer very seriously. The serious beer people have probably tried all the different types of beer, including IPAs, lagers, sours and stouts. There are those with their favorite, hard-to-find craft beers, but they also like to try new things, and living in a beer-loving city makes a great home base or travel destination. Curious about which cities in the US are the best for beer lovers? What about the worst cities? Look no further: there’s a map for that.
