Wisconsin State

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Tuesday’s Headlines CARE a Lot

The CARES Act, CARES II and the American Rescue Plan Act pumped $70 billion into U.S. transit agencies who struggled when farebox revenues declined by half during the pandemic. But the money wasn’t distributed evenly, with smaller agencies getting a bigger share— and now it’s starting to running out. (Eno Center for Transportation)
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines: Power Play Edition

The day started with a press release from the Biden administration telling us that New York State had (finally) qualified for our share of $1.5 billion to help build electric vehicle chargers across the country. (We were the last state to qualify.) The White House statement mentioned New York’s “Electric...
QUEENS, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Tuesday’s Headlines: Mayoral Mercy Mission Edition

It is a longstanding tradition that New York City mayors head to the Caribbean in times of great disasters. And as New Yorkers, we support such efforts to help our neighbors, both here and overseas. So we were pleased that Mayor Adams rushed to Puerto Rico to help the frequently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines

Transportation Board Members Signed Mayor Breed’s Resignation Letters (SFStandard) Attempting to Ride all of Bay Area’s Transit Agencies (SFChron) Caltrain’s Electrics (SFExaminer, SFGate) BART’s Short Story Contest, Caltrain (RailwayAge) BART Housing in Berkeley City Council Race (Berkeleyside) Cities Want Robo Cars Removed from Streets (SFGate, TheRegister)
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines: The MTA Blows Its Congestion Pricing Analysis Edition

How did the MTA turn the flexible; visionary; time-, money-, and environment-saving, congestion-pricing plan into a “dog” that everyone is kicking — erroneously — as “a money grab that will cut traffic only in Manhattan”?. Streetsblog contributor Charles Komanoff laid out the many deficiencies...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.

Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Election: Sustainable Transportation Advocates Survey Bay Area Candidates

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In six weeks voters throughout the Bay Area will be heading to the polls (if...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Amazon to boost front-line workers’ average hourly pay by $1 to $19

SEATTLE — Warehouse and delivery drivers for Amazon will soon see a pay bump as the online retail giant prepares for the pending holiday crunch amid a tight labor market. Seattle-based Amazon’s average starting pay for front-line U.S. employees will increase to more than $19 per hour from $18 per hour, the company confirmed Wednesday in a blog post.
BUSINESS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

AM Carroll: ‘I’m Willing to Take the Heat’ to Support Congestion Pricing

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, traffic in Manhattan was already unsustainable, eating up time and harming our economy and the environment not to mention our mental health. In response, the New York State legislature voted to approve congestion pricing in 2019, but it has not yet been implemented. Now car ownership is up, transit use is down, and for-hire vehicles and delivery trucks clog our streets like never before.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Legislative Update: Newsom Signs Bill Giving Pedestrians Priority at Signals

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Governor Newsom has signed A.B. 2264 from Assemblymember Richard Bloom. This new law will require...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fatherly

This Map Shows The Best (Craft) Beer Cities In The US

When it comes to beer, there are three categories of people: those who hate all beer, those who drink whatever is available, and those who take their beer very seriously. The serious beer people have probably tried all the different types of beer, including IPAs, lagers, sours and stouts. There are those with their favorite, hard-to-find craft beers, but they also like to try new things, and living in a beer-loving city makes a great home base or travel destination. Curious about which cities in the US are the best for beer lovers? What about the worst cities? Look no further: there’s a map for that.
FOOD & DRINKS

