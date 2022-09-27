Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Makes A Bold Claim About Who's Tanking The Economy
Elon Musk has taken to social media to share his views on the state of the U.S. economy. As a prominent businessman and billionaire, Musk doesn't hold back his feelings about political and financial issues that have been appearing in recent national discussions. In June, the Tesla CEO shared his opinion about former president Donald Trump's 2024 chances in the presidential election on Twitter. "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat [and] sail into the sunset," Musk wrote.
The typical Chinese adult is now richer than the typical European adult, a new wealth report finds
Credit Suisse released its 2021 Global Wealth Report this month, which estimates the wealth of households around the world.
nationalinterest.org
Are Israel and the Arab States Allying Against Iran?
The idea of an Israeli-Arab alliance against Iran does not comport with the fact that Iran’s Arab neighbors have different attitudes toward Tehran. U.S. strategy in the Persian Gulf since World War II has fluctuated between “offshore balancing”—relying on local powers to maintain stability—and “onshore balancing” through direct military engagement.
nationalinterest.org
Will the Russian People Defeat Putin’s War Machine?
So far, Putin appears resolved to take a different approach from Johnson toward the crisis in domestic political credibility. At the end of January 1968, when CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite heard the news of North Vietnamese forces launching a surprise large-scale offensive during the Tet New Year Festival, he exclaimed. “What the hell is going on? I thought we were winning the war.” A month later, Cronkite repudiated the Johnson administration’s narrative that the United States was winning the war in Vietnam. Cronkite announced that the situation had become a stalemate and that a negotiated settlement was the only “rational way” for the United States to disengage from Vietnam.
nationalinterest.org
Is Donald Trump Still Secretly Talking to Kim Jong-un?
Excerpts from an upcoming book provide more details about the Trump-Kim relationship, which may even continue to this day. Throughout the controversy about the documents that former President Donald Trump took with him to Mar-a-Lago, it’s been known that among the documents at issue are the “beautiful letters” that the former president received from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the diplomatic opening that took place during Trump’s presidency.
nationalinterest.org
Australia and America Get Ready to Fight Together in the Pacific
The two countries share a common language and a long history of fighting together as allies. A recent visit to America by Australia’s top sailor underscores just how deep the American-Australian relationship is. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday hosted his Australian counterpart at the Pentagon. “During the...
Apple drops iPhone production increase plans as demand falters - Bloomberg News
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is dropping plans to increase the production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
CNBC
Nasdaq says IPOs by Chinese firms could pick up 'dramatically' as delisting fears ease
The Nasdaq has a "very, very strong" pipeline of Chinese companies that want to list on the exchange in the coming months as the U.S. and China appear closer to resolving an audit dispute, said Bob McCooey, vice chairman of Nasdaq. Some 30 Chinese companies went public on the Nasdaq...
U.S.-Chinese cooperation is essential to solving climate change and other problems. Russian's invasion of Ukraine complicates matters.
A prominent interpretation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is that China has been supportive of the Russians and has not done enough to pressure Vladimir Putin to get back to the negotiation table. A natural conclusion follows: Had China openly pressured Russia, the conflict may have been avoided. Hence, the conflict is the result of China’s irresponsible stance, not the failure of the American foreign policy. But is it true that China supports Russia in its conflict with...
nationalinterest.org
Congress Has a Plan to Turn the Tide in the Western Balkans
After its role as a security provider, America aims at playing the role of an “economic incubator” for the region. This past August, a group of U.S. senators, led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), introduced a piece of new legislation in the U.S. Congress. The primary intent of this legislation is to increase trade and investment between the United States and the six countries of the Western Balkans and promote the advancement of democracy.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Turkish president sues German lawmaker over slur
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is suing a senior German lawmaker who called him a "sewer rat," his lawyer said Friday
nationalinterest.org
The U.S. Must Exercise Restraint in Central Asia
It is not worth it for the United States to become militarily involved in what are essentially local disputes. Before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SC) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan this month, two member states, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, clashed over territorial disputes. September 20 marked the official signing of a peace treaty and although the future of Tajik-Kyrgyz security remains unclear, the United States appears interested in engaging with Central Asian countries economically and diplomatically.
CNET
Apple Fires Executive After He Makes Crude Remark on TikTok
A longtime Apple executive involved with the company's procurement efforts has been fired following a crude comment he made to a popular TikTok interviewer earlier this month, according to a report by Bloomberg. The TikTok star, Daniel Mac, recorded himself approaching the Apple executive, Tony Blevins, who was driving an...
nationalinterest.org
Sabotage: Attacks Hit Nord Stream Pipelines in the Heart of Europe
European officials have described explosions leading to leaks on two Russian-owned pipelines as a deliberate attack. European officials have described explosions leading to leaks on two Russian-owned pipelines as a deliberate attack. Two blasts on Monday caused leaks in all three Nord Stream offshore gas pipelines running from Russia to...
International Business Times
Leapmotor And Onewo Shares Tumble In Hong Kong Debut
Hong Kong's two largest completed IPOs of 2022 worth a combined $1.5 billion closed deep in the red on their market debuts on Thursday, dampening prospects of a recovery in new share sales in the city for the rest of the year. Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Zhejiang...
CNBC
JPMorgan's Erdoes: In this turbulent market, there are opportunities everywhere
In this turbulent market, opportunities abound, according to JPMorgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes. Stocks have been trading in a bear market this year as investors navigate inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and talk of a potential recession. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rebounded after hitting a fresh low for the year in the prior session.
US News and World Report
China Relaxes FX Regulations in Response to Fed Rate Rise - FT
(Reuters) - Officials from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) privately communicated a relaxation of the informal limits on transaction in China's interbank market to foreign exchange brokers on Wednesday last week due to the Fed's interest rate rise of 0.75 percentage points, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
nationalinterest.org
Xi Jinping Makes Public Appearance, Quashing Coup Rumors
Between his return from Uzbekistan earlier in the month and his appearance on Tuesday, Xi had not made any public appearances, fueling suspicions that he had been overthrown. Chinese president Xi Jinping visited a public art exhibition in Beijing on Tuesday, according to the country’s state-run television network—proving false rumors last week that he had been placed under house arrest by a faction within the People’s Liberation Army.
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43 on Friday. The 43 points was the fewest scored in a semifinal game in World Cup history. “Canada has been playing really well all tournament and the goal was just to come out there and really limit them,” said U.S. forward Alyssa Thomas. “We were really locked in from the jump with our game plan.” The Americans will face either China or Australia, who played later in the day, for the gold.
fundselectorasia.com
The FSA Spy market buzz – 30 September 2022
With Hong Kong’s newly relaxed quarantine rules, it seems every man and his dog is off to Singapore for the Formula 1 this weekend. It makes Spy nostalgic for the days when a carefree splurging of hundreds of millions of dollars on some snippy cars and ageing music divas was “the done thing”. In this era of expensive petrol and carbon-emissions crisis, the entire jamboree has a whiff of bad taste. Nonetheless, if anyone has a pit-lane ticket going spare, you will find Spy only too willing to take it off your hands. Now, if only he could afford the plane ticket, too.
