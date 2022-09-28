Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles...
Connecticut's economy struggled in the second quarter of 2022 — here's why
Heading into the summer months, the Connecticut economy lagged that of the rest of the Northeast and nation, according to new federal estimates, raising more questions about how to accelerate growth amid the ongoing ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Connecticut's gross domestic product fell by 4.7 percent between April...
Ford Breaks Ground On $5.6 Billion Dollar Battery Plant
The most ambitious construction project in Ford's 119-year history is officially underway. The automaker recently broke ground on BlueOval City in West Tennessee, less than a year after Ford and SK On announced plans to build the $5.6 billion complex. It's where Ford plans to build an all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The automaker has targeted a 2 million EV production run globally by late 2026.
Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk...
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut's ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A new lawsuit was filed Thursday...
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
It might be the peak days of autumn, but when the season’s colorful glory fades, the skies cloud over, and a yearly gloom descends upon the people once more, you’ll be glad you have an escape on the calendar. Right now, the price is right: You can get roundtrip fares from San Francisco and San Jose to Kahului (Maui) starting at $237, carryon (mostly) included. Here are some sample itineraries:
Newsom vetoes bill extending reparations committee deadline
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Thursday night that would have granted more time for a first-in-the-nation African American reparations committee to complete its work after the former assemblymember who authored legislation creating the committee asked the governor to do so. A brief message...
Longest bar in Texas opens for business. That's a lot of pints...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the latest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands area is now home to the longest bar in Texas. The bar also boasts 10,000 square feet of interior space, an 18,000-square-foot patio and can accommodate up...
