When it comes to first and last in the Sounders record books, Fredy Montero only wants to be associated to the refrain when it comes to goal scoring. Montero was part of the Sounders' first postseason team, also the inaugural year in 2009. As the game clock seemed to tick to the end of that 13-year streak, the ball found Montero inches outside the box with a quartet of FC Cincinnati defenders closing in.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO