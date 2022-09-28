Read full article on original website
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers Mariners prediction and pick. Jesus Tinoco gets the start for the Rangers as part of a bullpen game, while Robbie Ray gets the assignment for the Mariners. Jesus Tinoco will be the opener...
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series
Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
Yakima Herald Republic
Eugenio Suarez back in Mariners lineup Tuesday as DH
One slugger is back in the Mariners lineup. Their most important slugger isn’t far behind. Eugenio Suarez was activated from the injured list Tuesday afternoon before the Mariners’ final homestand of the season, 11 days after he broke a bone in the tip of his right index finger.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners snap out of funk long enough to beat Rangers, lower magic number to 3
Maybe it was the “show-and-go” philosophy of their Little League days that helped them remember that baseball is supposed to be fun. Maybe it was the calming presence of 1,089 dogs in attendance for the last “bark in the park” night of the season. The Mariners by in large are dog folks and those hounds provided some emotional support with their random barks and yelps heard in the crowd of 21,803 humans.
Yakima Herald Republic
Fredy Montero scores as Sounders stay in the picture with a tie vs. FC Cincinnati
When it comes to first and last in the Sounders record books, Fredy Montero only wants to be associated to the refrain when it comes to goal scoring. Montero was part of the Sounders' first postseason team, also the inaugural year in 2009. As the game clock seemed to tick to the end of that 13-year streak, the ball found Montero inches outside the box with a quartet of FC Cincinnati defenders closing in.
Rangers Affiliate Wins League Crown
Frisco scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to sweep the Wichita Wind Surge for the title.
Yakima Herald Republic
Analysis: With playoff chances nearly dead, Sounders should turn attention to future
The fact that the Sounders are still alive in the playoff hunt could be harmful to the club's future. While a record 13 MLS playoff berths will likely end this year, the slim playoff chances will keep coach Brian Schmetzer and his staff from following a pattern most do when the season is on a respirator — give the young, inexperienced players needed minutes in quality matches.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks mailbag: Darrell Taylor’s role, second-half offensive woes and more
Another Sunday, another loss, and yet another week with a lot of questions about the Seahawks. So let’s get to it, with another Seahawks Twitter mailbag (with questions edited slightly for clarity). MarkHaroldson asked: What is going on with #52 (Darrell Taylor)?. This was a question addressed here last...
Yakima Herald Republic
Where national media rank Seahawks after Week 3
Sometimes things appear so bad you just have to laugh. And if you're into that kind of comedy, this Seahawks season could be the one for you. If you're not, there's still plenty of football to be played and plenty of time to turn things around. After falling to the...
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins Franchise-Record 107th Game, Take Down Padres in Extras
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 1-0, in 10 innings on Wednesday night, establishing a new franchise record with their 107th win of the season. Alex Vesia gets the win in relief after a scoreless ninth inning, and Tommy Kahnle pitched the bottom of the 10th to become the 12th different Los Angeles pitcher to record a save this season.
numberfire.com
Padres starting Jurickson Profar in left field on Wednesday
San Diego Padres utility-man Jurickson Profar is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Profar will man left field after Wil Myers was shifted to first base, Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter, and Josh Bell was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio...
