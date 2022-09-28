ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Cat 4+ hurricane touched almost every part of the Gulf Coast in last 4 years

NEW ORLEANS - Almost every part of the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida has been devastated by a catastrophic hurricane during the past four years. Hurricane Ian was the latest massive storm to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico before bringing life-threatening flooding and powerful winds to communities in southwest and central Florida.
TEXAS STATE
3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32

(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November

(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
LOUISIANA STATE
The fate of power outages: Recovery from Ian could take days, weeks, with full extent unknown

Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022. (NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens.) As Hurricane Ian makes its entrance on the Southwest coastline, Florida utility companies have already documented hundreds of thousands of homes without power due to impacts of the intense Category 4 storm. And some worry that efforts to get families back online could take days or even weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
Beware of Poisonous Weed

Natchitoches Parish, La - Randall Mallette and Chris Pearce, with Red River Research discovered several strands of perilla mint infesting pastures in Natchitoches Parish earlier this week. Perilla mint is a highly toxic square-stemmed broadleaf weed that kills livestock each year in Louisiana. Cattle, sheep, and horses are particularly susceptible to the weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous, but toxin is most prevalent in the flowers. Perilla mint are in full bloom throughout Louisiana right now. Hay containing the plants can be toxic as well. Clinical signs to look for in livestock that have consumed the weed include labored breathing, open mouth breathing, and death.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

